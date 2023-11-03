The Georgia football team will take on the Missouri Tigers in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find the game time, TV channel, odds, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is 8-0 on the season and ranked No. 2 in the country. Missouri is 7-1 and ranked No. 12. Georgia beat Missouri 26-22 last season.

Georgia football-Missouri game time for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia football-Missouri TV channel for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will air on CBS. Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor will call the game.

Georgia football-Missouri how to watch online, stream Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Missouri game will be streamed on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Missouri odds for Week 10 game

The Georgia Bulldogs are a 15.5-point favorite over the Missouri Tigers. Georgia is 2-5-1 against the spread this season. The over/under for this game is 55.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Missouri

On Dominic Lovett facing his old team...

“I think he’s fired up for every game. Dom’s a great kid. He’s a quality young man and he works really hard. He’s busted his butt since he’s been here, he’s very humble, and bought into what we’ve asked him to do and has been very selfless. He’s trying to improve his game as a blocker, it’s one of the things he had to work on, but I’m not overly concerned about that. As much as a story for you guys, it’s not for him as it is the next opponent.”

On Mizzou’s recruiting and the recruitment of Luther Burden...

“Luther is a great player. Everybody in the country wanted him. It wasn’t just us. They’ve got a very fertile recruiting ground. They’ve got some very good players in their state. Eli does a really good of taking that circle, say a five-hour radius, and because of where they are geographically, they don’t cross with a lot of SEC schools like maybe we do with each other. So, comes into Georgia, I think he has six or seven kids on the roster from Georgia, six or seven from Florida, and they’re able to get guys from that five- to six-hour radius.

Eli’s done a great job. I mean, you’ve got a great program to sell when you create environments like we played in last year at their place, when you play on national TV and you play the style of play they played. They played really well on the road against Kentucky, so he’s got a product to put out there and sell to kids to come play there.”

On what Missouri did in 2022... I’m sure every coach, if the staff remains the same, and even if it doesn’t remain the same, they evaluate the last game. We have a history with Missouri now with Eli there. You look at both sides of the ball, you look at matchups, they did a tremendous job. Kept us off-balance offensively and kind of dominated the line of scrimmage defensively. So what are you going to do to answer that? You got to be able to impose your will, you gotta be able run the ball, play action, you gotta be efficient. You can’t waste down and distances. You can’t get negative, lost yardage plays. You have to stay ahead of the chains. The same thing they’re saying they gotta do on us, we gotta do on them.