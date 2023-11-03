Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2066 (Nov. 1, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said was a trait championship teams at Georgia have all shared, and how UGA can continue that trend this Saturday vs. Missouri.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart describes how UGA can show championship potential vs. Missouri

Beginning of the show: National championship teams at Georgia don’t lose at home according to UGA coach Kirby Smart, who spoke on that topic this week when asked about the recent string of success the Bulldogs have enjoyed Between the Hedges. I’ll discuss on today’s show how UGA fans can propel the Dawgs to success again much as they have many times in the past.

10-minute mark: I briefly discuss the fact that UGA seemingly completely ignored being ranked second in the first College Football Playoff top 25 -- which made it an outlier compared to other championship contenders.

15-minute mark: I explain how critics of the Bulldogs so-called soft 2023 schedule might not have much of an opportunity to make that claim in the future based on the actions of the CFP committee this week.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including the latest on the controversy at Michigan and an odd accusation from Colarado coach Deion Sanders.

55-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.