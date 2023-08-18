Georgia football still feeling the impact of Nolan Smith on 2023 team

“Everybody has to be physical. We don’t get beat,” Chaz Chambliss said. “We always have edges. We always close on counter. We’re asked to do most jobs on the field really because we’re pass rushing, setting the edge and dropping. Being the best on the field is important in the outside linebacker room.”

Perhaps the biggest area that Chambliss has to step in for Smith is when it comes to leadership. Smith was the loudest voice on Georgia’s 2022 team, not even just limited to those on the defensive side of the ball.

“Obviously, I didn’t have to talk since there was Nolan,” Chambliss said. “Coming out of spring, I realized I had to be more of a vocal leader to the young guys and teach them how it’s done.”

Walker pointed to the similarly boisterous Jamon Dumas-Johnson as the vocal leader on the 2023 team. Kamari Lassiter is also someone who has taken on a bigger role as he returns as a starter for his second year.