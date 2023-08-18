Georgia football still feeling the impact of Nolan Smith on 2023 team

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
“Everybody has to be physical. We don’t get beat,” Chaz Chambliss said. “We always have edges. We always close on counter. We’re asked to do most jobs on the field really because we’re pass rushing, setting the edge and dropping. Being the best on the field is important in the outside linebacker room.”

Perhaps the biggest area that Chambliss has to step in for Smith is when it comes to leadership. Smith was the loudest voice on Georgia’s 2022 team, not even just limited to those on the defensive side of the ball.

“Obviously, I didn’t have to talk since there was Nolan,” Chambliss said. “Coming out of spring, I realized I had to be more of a vocal leader to the young guys and teach them how it’s done.”

Walker pointed to the similarly boisterous Jamon Dumas-Johnson as the vocal leader on the 2023 team. Kamari Lassiter is also someone who has taken on a bigger role as he returns as a starter for his second year.

Chambliss is now the oldest and most veteran member in the outside linebacker room. Walker will moonlight at the position on third down, thanks to his pass-rushing chops. Marvin Jones Jr. and Damon Wilson are also names to know, but neither has played more than 100 career snaps. Wilson is a true freshman.

Smith is one of three first-round picks Georgia must replace off of last season’s team. Georgia got a taste of that life last season when Smith went down with an injury.

But his pass-rushing skills aren’t why he’ll be hard to replace. And it’s not why he has a lasting impact on this Georgia team and program.

“I want to be in that position one day, and to have somebody as young as I was, I want the younger guys to look at me and be there for me when I have the opportunity as well,” Walker said. “But going out and watching him, it’s the aspects of his leadership that he had. He was a vocal guy. He was an on-the-field leader. He was an off-the-field leader. Those are the things you want to have overall.”

Jalon Walker talks impact of Nolan Smith

Georgia football still feeling the impact of Nolan Smith on 2023 team
