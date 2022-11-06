Sidelined Nolan Smith still a vocal leader for Georgia defense
ATHENS – Georgia football had to adjust to losing Nolan Smith’s on-field talent against Tennessee, but it did not have to adjust to losing his leadership.
The senior linebacker, who will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a pec injury against Florida on Oct. 29, was right in the middle of every defensive huddle coaching his teammates.
Smith actually wore a Stetson Bennett jersey, which proved quite fitting as he continued to quarterback the defense from the sideline.
“Make no mistake, we just didn’t have Nolan on the field,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s still there and he’s still leading and he’s still a difference maker because of the kind of guy he is and the leader he is.”
Smart, who referred to Smith as an extra coach earlier this week, added he said he would have impacted the game just by telling defenders to line up quickly against the Volunteers’ tempo offense.
Of course, Smith exceeded that expectation, delivering his usual pregame speech to the defense.
“Nolan always gives messages,” Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said. “That’s just who he is and his energy that he brings to the team is just something that we all embrace.”
Georgia’s defensive front certainly stepped up in Smith’s absence, amassing six sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. UGA allowed just 94 rushing yards on 42 carries.
Smith passed on the 2021 NFL Draft in January to return for his senior season at Georgia. The Savannah native led the Bulldogs in sacks (3) this season before his injury.
“Nolan Smith cares deeply about this university,” Smart said. “He would go out there and play without an arm even if it meant hurting him in the NFL draft.
“He doesn’t care. He wants to win.”
