Georgia football releases official statement on Richard LeCounte

The University of Georgia has put out a statement regarding Richard LeCounte following the traffic accident he was involved in on Saturday night.

“Richard LeCounte was injured in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Athens,” Georgia’s Ron Courson said in a statement. “He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated in the trauma center. He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected.

“We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

According to a report from ESPN, LeCounte is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the injuries sustain, which include a concussion, a shoulder injury and some bruised ribs.

LeCounte posted a career-best 13 tackles on Saturday against Kentucky while also recovering a fumble and breaking up three passes in the win. The Georgia senior safety also has a team-best three interceptions on the season.

With LeCounte likely out for the foreseeable future, Georgia will look to the likes of Christopher Smith, Lewis Cine, Mark Webb and Tyrique Stevenson to fill the massive void at safety. This is LeCounte’s third season as a starter and he is one of the key leaders of the team.

Georgia also suffered a number of injuries against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, Quay Walker and Cine all left the game with injuries on the defensive side of the ball, while guard Ben Cleveland did so on the offensive side. The Bulldogs were also without George Pickens and Kenny McIntosh on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have a huge game this coming Saturday as Georgia will play the Florida Gators. The winner of the game will likely have the inside track on winning the SEC East. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

Georgia football safety Richard LeCounte talks after Kentucky win

