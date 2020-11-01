Report: Georgia safety Richard LeCounte expected to miss a ‘few weeks’

ATHENS — Georgia preseason All-American safety Richard LeCounte is “expected to miss at least a few weeks” after a Halloween Night traffic incident involving a dirt bike and multiple vehicles, per an ESPN report.

Sources told DawgNation LeCounte was riding the motorcycle and was hit by two cars in the accident.

Georgia issued an official release Sunday afternoon:

“Richard LeCounte was injured in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Athens,” Georgia’s Ron Courson said in a statement. “He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated in the trauma center. He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected.

“We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

The Bulldogs are suddenly rife with injuries to key players approaching the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Florida in Jacksonville.

RELATED: Sources close to Richard LeCounte family address accident

In addition to LeCounte, who made 13 tackles and had a key fumble recovery in 14-3 slugfest victory at Kentucky, Smart said the defense also lost four starters to injury in Saturday’s game.

RELATED: Georgia football report card

Nosetackle Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound preseason All-SEC pick, exited the game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. Davis returned to the sideline in the second half out of his pads and with his right arm in a sling.

Fifth-year senior Julian Rochester (6-5, 300), who started the game next to Davis at defensive tackle, left the game with a knee injury.

The Bulldogs’ defense thinned out at the second level when Quay Walker, who started at middle linebacker in place of banged-up senior Monty Rice (foot), suffered a neck injury and left the game.

Rice, who saw limited snaps against Alabama on account of his foot injury, came off the bench to finish the game.

Sophomore safety Lewis Cine, who has started each game this season next to LeCounte, left the game with an ankle injury.

Sophomore defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, who plays when Georgia goes to its version of the nickel or dime defense, left the game in the final moments with an undisclosed injury.

The Bulldogs aren’t much better off on offense, where the health and status of USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels has been been shrouded with secrecy.

Smart said on Sept. 28 that Daniels was cleared from the ACL injury he suffered in the Trojans’ 2019 season-opening game, but the Bulldogs have chosen redshirt junior Stetson Bennett to play quarterback.

Smart said during the bye week leading up to Kentucky that Daniels’ mobility was improving but offered little else.

Sugar Bowl MVP George Pickens (chest) and explosive kick returner and tailback Kenny McIntosh (knee) were surprise scratches at Kentucky after Smart said both practiced last week. Neither made the trip.

Senior offensive lineman Ben Cleveland didn’t play the second half and was limping after the game, per an ESPN source. Cleveland has a history of injuries, and Smart did not address Cleveland’s status after the game.

Florida, coming off a two-week break as it recovered amid COVID-19 circumstances, looked healthy in its 41-17 win over Missouri in Gainesville.

RELATED: Florida coach at center of massive halftime fight in Florida

The Gators had two players ejected for their role in a halftime brawl between the teams. Many expect action and/or possible suspensions from the SEC office to be pending.

Georgia football injury list

FS Richard LeCounte (shoulder, concussion)

FS Lewis Cine (ankle)

DB Tyrique Stevenson (unknown)

NT Jordan Davis, (upper body)

DT Julian Rochester (knee)

LB Quay Walker (neck)

LB Monty Rice (foot)

OL Ben Cleveland (lower body)

WR George Pickens (upper body)

WR Matt Landers (shoulder)

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee)

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee)

DB Kelee Ringo (labrum)

WR Tommy Bush (concussion)

Georgia-Kentucky game coverage

Jordan Davis among 4 defensive starters injured against Kentucky

WATCH: Stetson Bennett discusses his performance

Zamir White records career-best day rushing

DETAILS: Georgia pounds ball, beats Kentucky 14-3

Why Richard LeCounte gets Georgia football game ball at Kentucky

Instant observations from Georgia win at Kentucky

Stetson Bennett interception spoils positive start at Kentucky