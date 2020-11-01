Social media reacts to wild weekends from Georgia and Florida as SEC East showdown looms

With games being played on Halloween, the holiday certainly lived up to its chaotic nature as an unpredictable day unfolded for Georgia football fans.

And it’s not all good news with Georgia’s biggest rival Florida on the schedule for next week’s game.

Starting with Georgia’s game, many were once again unhappy with the quarterback play of Stetson Bennett IV. He completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 131 yards. But most concerning was that he was intercepted twice, giving him five in the past two games for Georgia.

After five games of the Bennett experience one thing is clear: when he doesn’t turn the ball over, the Georgia offense is capable. But when Bennett turns it over, as he has in the past two games, the offense really struggles.

Respectfully, did Stetson Bennett iv win a raffle or something — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) October 31, 2020

Stetson Bennett trying to throw over SEC Defensive Lines…#UKvsUGA pic.twitter.com/SSLwjjFmK4 — Saturday Down South (@SDS) October 31, 2020

Live look at Stetson Bennett pic.twitter.com/PmObyMuWr6 — Maddox Green (@MaddoxGreen5) October 31, 2020

If this is the offense that Georgia is going run and be, than doesn’t Mathis fit better in it? 2 becomes a bigger threat with his legs. Opens up more run lanes and can throw screens. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 31, 2020

Stetson Bennett with the red zone pick. His lack of size is a major problem — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 31, 2020

Stetson Bennett told Cole Cubelic that he thought the offense played really well today. Me: pic.twitter.com/8QEIZBgfmc — LongLiveFred👼🏿🏀 (@Trigger_Trey7) October 31, 2020

Hutson Mason would’ve been better than what we have at QB right now — AXactly (@DawgAXactly) October 31, 2020

After the game, Bennett told reporters that he simply had to play better.

“I thought we played well except for me today,” Bennett said. “I don’t think I played horrible, just those two passes.”

The Bulldogs also suffered a number of injuries during the Kentucky game, with the most prominent being Jordan Davis suffering an arm injury. Julian Rochester, Quay Walker and Lewis Cine all also left the game with injuries.

Then on Saturday night, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident where he suffered a concussion and some bruised ribs. ESPN is reporting that he is expected to miss a few weeks after the scary situation.

LeCounte did not have any broken bones and was alert and talking after the accident. A number of Georgia fans offered up their thoughts and prayers to the senior safety after the news broke.

Dear Lord, please watch over Richard and his physicians.

Give him the strength to heal and lead his doctors in his care.

In your Son’s name we pray.

Amen

Georgia senior captain Richard LeCounte involved in traffic accident https://t.co/eQtM7Qt5z6 — SilverDawg (@SilverDawg5) November 1, 2020

Richard LeCounte was in a very bad car accident tonight. Prayers up for him and anyone else involved. — Georgia 365™️ (@GeorgiaDawgs365) November 1, 2020

Prayers to Richard LeCounte 🙏🙏🙏 — Dawg4Life-Curt (@ALiferGaDawg) November 1, 2020

Prayers for Richard Lecounte of UGA. Only well wishes. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Cody LaDue (@CodyLaDue1) November 1, 2020

Good news that Richard LeCounte's injuries aren't more serious, but still a tough situation for the #Georgia senior safety. Prayers to #2. https://t.co/5efWYBPP6x — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 1, 2020

LeCounte had 13 tackles on Saturday as well as a fumble recovery in the win over Kentucky.

But Georgia isn’t the only side walking into Jacksonville, Fla. with its share of concerns as Florida had a rather odd game against the Missouri Tigers. Florida won handily 41-17 against Missouri but not without some major controversy and a brawl.

On the final play of the first half, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask launched a pass towards the end zone. After he released the ball he suffered a questionably late hit by a Missouri defender.

Football: 2020 vs. Missouri. Kyle Trask gets nailed late after letting the ball go. Ref is right there, but decides the flag is too comfy in his pocket to disturb it from its nap to throw it. Full scale brawl ensues. Cool. @GregSankey (via @Champton85) pic.twitter.com/cAX5NvL4yM — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 1, 2020

Then as the two teams were heading to the locker room, a scuffle broke out and punches were thrown. Three players were ejected from the game, with Florida losing defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell. Carter is one of Florida’s top defensive linemen and should he miss the first half of the Georgia game to suspension, it would be a big loss for the Gators.

Three players were ejected from the Florida-Missouri game following a brawl that unfolded at the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/GTavCznk6B — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2020

While the fighting was going on, Florida coach Dan Mullen was giving the head referee an earful. After both sides had been ushered into the locker room, Mullen waved his arms up and down as a way to try and encourage the crowd. Then he came out of the tunnel to do it again.

Mullen received a lot of criticism following the fight as well as for how he behaved.

SEC Network says Dan Mullen told them he was trying to get his team off the field. He went after a ref on the field, according to the tape. And then he did this after the field was cleared. pic.twitter.com/PPw1t8kJZy — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 1, 2020

Dan Mullen needs to be fined. — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) November 1, 2020

Mullen’s last few weeks have been a disgrace https://t.co/dhhfLQNtQf — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 1, 2020

To recap: Dan Mullen starts a brawl over a legal but little late hit on his QB. Some players may be suspended. He did a WrestleMania-style fire up the crowd move after. Twice. Then, he shows up as Darth Vader to the presser. 100% lack of leadership. Embarrassing to the game. — Jon Tweets Sports (@JonTweetsSports) November 1, 2020

My takeaway’s from seeing this unfold live in the booth last night.. -The hit on Trask was worthy of a personal foul but wasn’t a dirty play. – Dan Mullen instigated things and even escalated the situation by storming the field. pic.twitter.com/qh4w99573P — Hutson Mason (@HMason14) November 1, 2020

If the SEC justifies a fine for Lane Kiffin tweeting, how does it not suspend Dan Mullen for his role in a brawl? — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 1, 2020

Drinkwitz: “It’s an ugly scene for college football. I am not proud of it.” Dan Mullen: pic.twitter.com/PbtansdRVQ — Kris (@mizkris18) November 1, 2020

Then after the win, Mullen showed up to his post-game press conference dressed as Darth Vader. So while explaining his thoughts on what transpired on the field, Mullen was just as one of the most iconic movie villains of all-time.

Dan Mullen might be losing his mind… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kBYwsiqqU8 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 1, 2020

Yooo Dan Mullen is a wilddddd — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) November 1, 2020

Dan Mullen is here. I'm serious pic.twitter.com/KRtBRRjiW8 — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) November 1, 2020

Dan Mullen dressed as Darth Vader discussing the fight between #Mizzou and the #Gators just before halftime I know it is Halloween. But 2020 is getting really weird yall. pic.twitter.com/MiC8jea4vQ — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) November 1, 2020

All of this drama builds into what should be a fascinating game between the two sides. The Bulldogs have won three straight over the Gators, with the previous two games being top-10 match-ups. This one will likely be a top-10 game as well, making it one of the biggest games of the college football season.

Add in that the winner of this game has the inside track to winning the SEC East and it should be a very tense and exciting contest when the two teams meet next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

