Kirby Smart and Georgia take on Florida next Saturday.

Social media reacts to wild weekends from Georgia and Florida as SEC East showdown looms

Connor Riley
With games being played on Halloween, the holiday certainly lived up to its chaotic nature as an unpredictable day unfolded for Georgia football fans.

And it’s not all good news with Georgia’s biggest rival Florida on the schedule for next week’s game.

Starting with Georgia’s game, many were once again unhappy with the quarterback play of Stetson Bennett IV. He completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 131 yards. But most concerning was that he was intercepted twice, giving him five in the past two games for Georgia.

After five games of the Bennett experience one thing is clear: when he doesn’t turn the ball over, the Georgia offense is capable. But when Bennett turns it over, as he has in the past two games, the offense really struggles.

After the game, Bennett told reporters that he simply had to play better.

“I thought we played well except for me today,” Bennett said. “I don’t think I played horrible, just those two passes.”

The Bulldogs also suffered a number of injuries during the Kentucky game, with the most prominent being Jordan Davis suffering an arm injury. Julian Rochester, Quay Walker and Lewis Cine all also left the game with injuries.

Then on Saturday night, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident where he suffered a concussion and some bruised ribs. ESPN is reporting that he is expected to miss a few weeks after the scary situation.

LeCounte did not have any broken bones and was alert and talking after the accident. A number of Georgia fans offered up their thoughts and prayers to the senior safety after the news broke.

LeCounte had 13 tackles on Saturday as well as a fumble recovery in the win over Kentucky.

But Georgia isn’t the only side walking into Jacksonville, Fla. with its share of concerns as Florida had a rather odd game against the Missouri Tigers. Florida won handily 41-17 against Missouri but not without some major controversy and a brawl.

On the final play of the first half, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask launched a pass towards the end zone. After he released the ball he suffered a questionably late hit by a Missouri defender.

Then as the two teams were heading to the locker room, a scuffle broke out and punches were thrown. Three players were ejected from the game, with Florida losing defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell. Carter is one of Florida’s top defensive linemen and should he miss the first half of the Georgia game to suspension, it would be a big loss for the Gators.

While the fighting was going on, Florida coach Dan Mullen was giving the head referee an earful. After both sides had been ushered into the locker room, Mullen waved his arms up and down as a way to try and encourage the crowd. Then he came out of the tunnel to do it again.

Mullen received a lot of criticism following the fight as well as for how he behaved.

Then after the win, Mullen showed up to his post-game press conference dressed as Darth Vader. So while explaining his thoughts on what transpired on the field, Mullen was just as one of the most iconic movie villains of all-time.

All of this drama builds into what should be a fascinating game between the two sides. The Bulldogs have won three straight over the Gators, with the previous two games being top-10 match-ups. This one will likely be a top-10 game as well, making it one of the biggest games of the college football season.

Add in that the winner of this game has the inside track to winning the SEC East and it should be a very tense and exciting contest when the two teams meet next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

