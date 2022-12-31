Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for College Football Playoff game

ATLANTA — The Georgia football team will take on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, December, 31. Below you can find information on the score, injury news and live updates on the contest. Related: Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for College Football Playoff game (Dec. 31, 2022) This is one of two College Football Playoff semifinals, with Michigan taking on TCU in the other. This is the second time Georgia and Ohio State have played each other, as the other matchup came in 1993. Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score for College Football Playoff game

Pregame: Game day is at last here, as the Bulldogs will be back in the same building as their last game against LSU. Only this time, the opponent seems capable of putting up a better fight, as the Bulldogs take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. There has been some late movement in the point spread for the game, as the Buckeyes have dropped from a 6.5-point underdog to a 5.5-point underdog. Both Georgia and Ohio State have been able to get healthy over the last month, as it sounds like the Buckeyes will have leading rusher Miyan Williams, while Georgia will have top wide receiver Ladd McConkey.