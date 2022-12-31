Dawgnation Logo
  • Iowa
    21
    Final
    Kentucky
    0
    (5) Alabama
    45
    Final
    (11) Kansas State
    20
  • (3) TCU
    14
    2nd QTR
    9:20
    (2) Michigan
    3
    (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
    (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
    (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
  • (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah
    Oklahoma
    32
    Final
    (13) Florida State
    35
    (21) Texas
    20
    Final
    (12) Washington
    27
    Maryland
    16
    Final
    (25) North Carolina State
    12
  • Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    35
    (19) Notre Dame
    45
    Final
    (20) South Carolina
    38
    Ohio
    30
    Final
    Wyoming
    27
    (6) Tennessee
    31
    Final
    (10) Clemson
    14
Georgia football-Ohio State-live updates-score-injury news-college football playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff semifinal

Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for College Football Playoff game

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATLANTA — The Georgia football team will take on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, December, 31. Below you can find information on the score, injury news and live updates on the contest.

Related: Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for College Football Playoff game (Dec. 31, 2022)

This is one of two College Football Playoff semifinals, with Michigan taking on TCU in the other. This is the second time Georgia and Ohio State have played each other, as the other matchup came in 1993.

Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score for College Football Playoff game

Pregame: Game day is at last here, as the Bulldogs will be back in the same building as their last game against LSU.

Only this time, the opponent seems capable of putting up a better fight, as the Bulldogs take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. There has been some late movement in the point spread for the game, as the Buckeyes have dropped from a 6.5-point underdog to a 5.5-point underdog.

Both Georgia and Ohio State have been able to get healthy over the last month, as it sounds like the Buckeyes will have leading rusher Miyan Williams, while Georgia will have top wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey left the game against LSU with a knee injury. Georgia is likely to be without starting right tackle Warren McClendon as he still recovers from an MCL injury. Amarius Mims will step in for the injured offensive lineman.

“Amarius has gotten to play a ton this year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s been a rotational player. If you remember, Jamaree (Salyer) had the situation some last year at the end of the year and even in the championship game where he had to move positions and play with some injuries and do some things to help us out.”

The Georgia football program will honor college football legend Mike Leach with a helmet decal. The Bulldogs beat Mississippi State 45-19 earlier this season when the two teams met in Starkville, Miss.

