Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for College Football Playoff game
ATLANTA — The Georgia football team will take on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, December, 31. Below you can find information on the score, injury news and live updates on the contest.
This is one of two College Football Playoff semifinals, with Michigan taking on TCU in the other. This is the second time Georgia and Ohio State have played each other, as the other matchup came in 1993.
Pregame: Game day is at last here, as the Bulldogs will be back in the same building as their last game against LSU.
Only this time, the opponent seems capable of putting up a better fight, as the Bulldogs take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. There has been some late movement in the point spread for the game, as the Buckeyes have dropped from a 6.5-point underdog to a 5.5-point underdog.
Both Georgia and Ohio State have been able to get healthy over the last month, as it sounds like the Buckeyes will have leading rusher Miyan Williams, while Georgia will have top wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
McConkey left the game against LSU with a knee injury. Georgia is likely to be without starting right tackle Warren McClendon as he still recovers from an MCL injury. Amarius Mims will step in for the injured offensive lineman.
“Amarius has gotten to play a ton this year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s been a rotational player. If you remember, Jamaree (Salyer) had the situation some last year at the end of the year and even in the championship game where he had to move positions and play with some injuries and do some things to help us out.”
The Georgia football program will honor college football legend Mike Leach with a helmet decal. The Bulldogs beat Mississippi State 45-19 earlier this season when the two teams met in Starkville, Miss.