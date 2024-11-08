ATHENS — The No. 3 Georgia football team takes on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels in a Week 11 College Football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is coming off a 34-20 win over Florida, while Ole Miss beat Arkansas 63-31. Both teams were ranked in the first College Football Playoff rankings which came out this week.

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will start at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Ole Miss TV channel for Week 11 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will call the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss odds for Week 11 game

Georgia football is a 2.5-point favorite over Ole Miss. The over/under for the game is 55. Goergia is 2-6 on the season against the spread.

Georgia football-Ole Miss stream, how to watch online

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app. Click HERE to stream the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss injury report for Week 11 game

Micah Morris -- lower leg -- questionable

Smael Mondon -- lower leg -- questionable

Jordan Hall -- leg -- Probable

Anthony Evans -- hamstring -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Branson Robinson -- knee -- out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- out

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Ole Miss

On Ole Miss pace...

“Well, Ole Miss is a super high pace. They get tons of snaps. Lane does a great job of doing that. It’s not always tempo, although tempo factors into it. They want to get you worn down. They want to get you tired. They want to go quick. But they do a little more than your traditional just fast ball teams. They’ll formation you. They’ll motion, which some teams don’t like to motion because it slows you down. They’ll motion. They’ll have different splits. They’re creative within their tempo to not just do the same thing over and over.

“They do a good job mixing it up. It helps them in the run game. It limits defenses from doing as many things. But it’s hard to simulate. I’ll say that, and they’ve been very successful at it.”

On fake injuries in the SEC...

“Yeah, I mean, I respect Commissioner Sankey and what he sends out. We don’t condone that on our team or within our program. So we don’t have to address it. We just keep telling them that if you’re injured, you stay down. And if you’re not, you get up and go play. That’s our philosophy.”

On Lane Kiffin...

“Yeah, he knows scheme, Lane’s been around a lot of football. You know his dad’s one of the greatest defensive minds there ever was. And when you start talking about Lane being around him, talking ball, being with him, he knows how to attack defenses. Probably at a higher rate than most offensive coordinators. He just, he’s been experienced with that. He knows the difficulties that come with it.

Now, that’s one thing to know it. It’s another thing to have players that can take advantage of it. So he has that too. So when he has a quarterback that thinks like he does, and they understand things, his offensive coordinator, Charlie (Weis Jr.), he does a great job too, and they got Joe Cox, who was up here, they got really good offensive staff.

So they know how to attack defenses, and at the end of the day, you can’t make it about scheme. You gotta make it about, do I play harder than the other guy across from me? Do I play smarter than the other guy across? Do I play more physical than the other guy? It still comes down to blocking and tackling a lot of times, and both teams do that well.