Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2324 (Nov. 7, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look a the huge and unexpected commitment that UGA received from 4-star wide receiver CJ Wiley on Wednesday. Later in the show former UGA wide receiver and former position coach of Wiley at Milton High Terrence Edwards will stop by to discuss Wiley’s game and what he will bring to Athens.

Georgia football podcast: UGA pulls off ‘stunner’ by adding elite WR to 2025 class

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at Georgia flipping four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley from Florida State after Wiley made a surprising pledge to the Bulldogs Wednesday night.

15-minute mark: I briefly discuss new details brought to light in ESPN’s story on suspended UGA wide receiver Colbie Young.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of this weekend’s games with Playoff implications.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner, provide an unexpected update on Eddie and share the Gator Hater Updater.