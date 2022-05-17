BREAKING: Georgia football season opener versus Oregon will be an afternoon kickoff in Atlanta

Details were released on Tuesday afternoon that set the kickoff time for the national telecast of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on ABC.

The last time that Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning coached in a real game, they were on the same field together. The same can be said about their next time, too. We know now what time that game will take place, too.

Georgia-Oregon is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This will mark only the second time the two football programs have met. The one previous meeting resulted in a 27-16 home win for the Bulldogs in 1977. The 2022 Georgia-Oregon matchup will mark the Bulldogs’ third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

The Bulldogs previously defeated North Carolina 33-24 in 2016 and fell 35-21 to Boise State in 2011. Georgia was scheduled to face off against Virginia to open the 2020 season in Atlanta, but the matchup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That will be the first game for the Bulldogs as reigning national champions after their 33-18 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana. It will also make the career head coaching debut for the former Georgia defensive coordinator at Oregon.

Lanning will become the third former Georgia assistant to face off against Smart and the Bulldogs in 2022. He will join former offensive line coach Sam Pittman (Arkansas) and former tight ends coach Shane Beamer (South Carolina) so far.