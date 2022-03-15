Georgia offensive lineman Owen Condon to enter transfer portal
A ninth Georgia football player has entered the transfer portal this offseason, as offensive lineman Owen Condon did so on Tuesday. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news.
Condon was entering his fifth year at Georgia after signing as a member of the 2018 signing class out of Oklahoma City, Okla. He played in 14 games last season for the Bulldogs as a reserve offensive lineman.
He becomes the first offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal from Georgia. Of the eight players that had previously entered the transfer portal, only JT Daniels has yet to find a new home as he is waiting to graduate first from Georgia before changing schools. Oregon State, West Virginia and Missouri are among the schools vying to land Daniels.
Related: Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles
Of the previous transfers, five of the eight players have landed with other SEC programs.
Georgia is loaded on the offensive line even after Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer exhausted their eligibility. Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger returns as do tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Guard Warren Ericson is also back as well for the team.
The Bulldogs will also look to options in Amarius Mims, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock and Tate Ratledge at the guard position. Ratledge will not be a full participant for Georgia this spring, as he still recovers from a foot injury he suffered in the game against Clemson.
Stacy Searels is the new offensive line coach for Georgia, as he takes over for Matt Luke. Searels was set to be the third offensive line coach that Condon would’ve played for, as he originally signed with Georgia to play for Sam Pittman, who is now at Arkansas.
“He set the tone right away, just physicality and aggressiveness. That was his first thing in the meeting room,” Ericson said of Searels. “He wants us to play disciplined and know exactly what to do. So, I’ve really respected that. He wants us to continue the tradition of being a dominant offensive line that Georgia has always had.
“So, he has come in, stepped in, and done that really well so far. He also has different lingos and terms to be used on different calls. We’re having to adjust with that.”
While Condon may be the most recent transfer, he will not be the last this spring. Georgia is currently at 80 scholarship players per DawgNation’s unofficial count, but is set to add 11 2022 signees over the summer which would push the scholarship count to 91. Georgia must get the number down to 85.
The Bulldogs began spring practice on Tuesday, the first of 15. The final practice is set for April 16, which will double as the G-Day scrimmage.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart downplays questions surrounding Georgia defensive play-caller: ‘That’s overblown’
- Georgia stars sidelined for spring, Kirby Smart taking injuries in stride
- Georgia football junior Zion Logue emerging, confident Dawgs’ D-Line will maintain dominance
- Kirby Smart provides update on Arik Gilbert, shares what is the most important thing for the Georgia tight end
- Backup quarterbacks, co-defensive coordinators and Arik Gilbert: 5 questions Kirby Smart faces as Georgia starts spring practice
- Dylan Raiola: The 5-star Georgia QB target who puts Jesus Christ on his goalpost
- 3 things to know about Georgia basketball coach Mike White, why it could work
- Georgia football needs Jalen Carter to answer Kirby Smart’s challenge starting in spring practice
UGA News
- Georgia offensive lineman Owen Condon to enter transfer portal
- Kirby Smart downplays questions surrounding Georgia defensive play-caller: ‘That’s overblown’
- Kirby Smart provides update on Arik Gilbert, shares what is the most important thing for the Georgia tight end
- Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles
- Backup quarterbacks, co-defensive coordinators and Arik Gilbert: 5 questions Kirby Smart faces as Georgia starts spring practice