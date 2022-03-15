Georgia offensive lineman Owen Condon to enter transfer portal

A ninth Georgia football player has entered the transfer portal this offseason, as offensive lineman Owen Condon did so on Tuesday. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Condon was entering his fifth year at Georgia after signing as a member of the 2018 signing class out of Oklahoma City, Okla. He played in 14 games last season for the Bulldogs as a reserve offensive lineman.

He becomes the first offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal from Georgia. Of the eight players that had previously entered the transfer portal, only JT Daniels has yet to find a new home as he is waiting to graduate first from Georgia before changing schools. Oregon State, West Virginia and Missouri are among the schools vying to land Daniels. Related: Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles Of the previous transfers, five of the eight players have landed with other SEC programs. Georgia is loaded on the offensive line even after Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer exhausted their eligibility. Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger returns as do tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Guard Warren Ericson is also back as well for the team. The Bulldogs will also look to options in Amarius Mims, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock and Tate Ratledge at the guard position. Ratledge will not be a full participant for Georgia this spring, as he still recovers from a foot injury he suffered in the game against Clemson. Stacy Searels is the new offensive line coach for Georgia, as he takes over for Matt Luke. Searels was set to be the third offensive line coach that Condon would’ve played for, as he originally signed with Georgia to play for Sam Pittman, who is now at Arkansas.

UGA News