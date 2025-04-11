ATHENS — Georgia will wrap up spring practice on Saturday with its annual G-Day scrimmage.

It’s important to keep in mind that what happens on Saturday doesn’t override what took place over the previous 14 practices.

But with fans in the stands, there’s added pressure and excitement to see which players make the most out of Saturday.

Below is one player at each position we’re excited to see. It could be a freshman making an introduction to Sanford Stadium, or a veteran looking to make a statement into the summer months.

Quarterback: Gunner Stockton

Ryan Puglisi has generated plenty of buzz this spring and Saturday will be a chance for him to show why it is in fact a quarterback competition.

But we still expect Stockton to be Georgia’s starting quarterback this season and Saturday will give him the chance to show how he’s improved since the end of the 2024 season.

He’s earned high praise from his teammates and Kirby Smart this spring. He’ll get the chance to validate that on G-Day.

Running back: Nate Frazier

Running backs rarely get featured on G-Day. When they do, it’s largely by what they do in the passing game.

Frazier has a chance to be a real star on Georgia’s offense this coming season, as he is poised to step into the RB1 role. G-Day allows him to show how well-rounded of a running back he is, showing improvement as a pass catcher and pass blocker.

There’s plenty of intrigue about this position beyond Frazier, but the sophomore from California will be the straw that stirs the drink in Georgia’s running back room.

Wide receiver: Talyn Taylor

There are a lot of newcomers to pick from with this group, as Georgia has six new wide receivers in the position group this spring. While transfers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch are likely ahead of the freshman Taylor, the latter is the one who carries the most intrigue going into Saturday.

Georgia has brought in players out of the transfer portal before. The last time Georgia signed a 5-star wide receiver was George Pickens back in the 2019 cycle. Safe to say he delivered on the hype in his time at Georgia.

Taylor doesn’t need to lead Georgia in receiving like Pickens did as a freshman. But he does have the opportunity to show why he was such a coveted target in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Tight end: Jaden Reddell

Maybe you could go with either freshman here in Elyiss Williams or Ethan Barbour. The latter has generated consistent buzz since arriving in December, while Williams is one of the freakest athletes on the team.

But the player we’re most interested in is the redshirt freshman. He was a former top recruit and by all accounts, has improved this spring.

Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie are known entities at tight end. Georgia is looking for someone to fill the void left by Benjamin Yurosek. Reddell has an excellent chance to be that option.

Offensive line: Jah Jackson

Daniel Calhoun would have been an obvious answer, but he will not play due to a foot injury.

With Monroe Freeling recovering from labrum surgery, someone is going to get extra reps at left tackle.

Jackson is still new to the game of football after playing basketball for most of his prep career. But he’s got size you can’t teach at 6-foot-9. He’ll battle Bo Hughley and Juan Gaston for reps on Saturday.

Georgia always wants to have three playable tackles. One will need to emerge, in addition to Freeling and Earnest Greene getting healthy.

Defensive line: Elijah Griffin

Despite Kirby Smart trying to tamp down the comparisons to Jalen Carter, Griffin figures to be one of the main attractions on G-Day.

He was the top-ranked defensive player in the 2025 recruiting class. Teammates have raved about him all spring. He plays a position of need in the defensive line, which just sent four players to the NFL.

Griffin likely won’t dominate on Saturday, as G-Day has rarely been about the defensive line. But Griffin’s potential is sky-high and Saturday will be our first chance to see it.

Outside linebacker: Quintavius Johnson

There aren’t a ton of options to pick from at this position, as Gabe Harris and Isaiah Gibson have both been limited with injuries this spring.

Johnson has taken advantage of a thinned-out outside linebacker room. He’s going to have to play a lot of snaps on Saturday, and that could very well be the case once again this fall when the outside linebacker room returns to full strength.

Inside linebacker: Justin Williams

There may not be a more loaded position group on the roster. Veterans CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson will be leaders on the defense. Chris Cole is universally seen as a breakout player. Zayden Walker was the No. 1-ranked linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class.

But we’re actually going to go with the top-rated linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class in Justin Williams. He’ll have a chance to earn snaps with Smael Mondon and Jalon Walker moving on to the NFL.

He’s got everything you would want in a linebacker, including great leadership ability, as Smart points out. Saturday will be a chance for Williams to put it all together.

Cornerback: Ellis Robinson

Robinson, like Griffin, was the highest-rated defensive recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle. As he told reporters this week, he did not have the freshman season he envisioned.

There will be a lot of eyes on Robinson, especially if he’s able to pick up some extra first-team reps with Daylen Everette injured. He’ll be competing with Daniel Harris and Demello Jones for a starting spot on Georgia’s defense.

Safety: Joenel Aguero

You could go with one of three transfers at this spot, or a freshman in Todd Robinson.

But Aguero has had a strong spring after an up-and-down sophomore season. If he can deliver a strong performance on Saturday, Georgia should feel much better about having to replace Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson in the secondary.

