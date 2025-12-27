ATHENS — It’s hard not to notice Colbie Young.
The 6-foot-4 wide receiver stands out as Georgia’s most physically impressive pass catcher. That he was out at practice at all given he suffered a leg fracture on Oct. 18 makes his appearance all the more striking.
Young has missed Georgia’s previous six games because of the injury. But Young was available at practice and not wearing a black noncontact jersey, indicating he is fully cleared to practice.
Young looked like someone who was testing his limits as he makes his way back from injury. Prior to the injury, Young caught 23 passes for 336 yards for the Bulldogs.
It remains to be seen just how involved Young will be for Georgia, if at all, against Ole Miss. But that he is back practicing for the Bulldogs is a welcome sign.
While Young’s return to practice was the most notable observation, it was not the only one.
Below are our practice observations ahead of Georgia’s game against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will take on the Rebels at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.
Georgia football practice observations
- While Georgia got good news on the injury front when it comes to Young, a few key Bulldogs were not out practicing. Among them include outside linebacker Gabe Harris, center Drew Bobo and defensive back Kyron Jones. Georgia did have defensive back Joenel Aguero, wide receiver Noah Thomas and defensive back Zion Branch all at practice.
- At running back, Bo Walker was practicing as was offensive lineman Dontrell Glover. The latter was working with the first team offensive line at his usual right guard spot. Glover and Walker were both arrested on Dec. 12. Kirby Smart has not publicly stated what their punishments will be.
- Oscar Delp did have an elbow brace on his left arm but he was still the first tight end going through drills with Todd Hartley’s group. Freshman Ethan Barbour was also back practicing for Georgia and did not appear to have any limitations. He has not played since the Austin Peay game because of an ankle injury.
- On the offensive line, Malachi Toliver worked as the first team center. The rest of the starters remained the same, with Glover at right guard and Micah Morris at left guard. Monroe Freeling manned the left tackle spot and Earnest Greene at right tackle. Daniel Calhoun was the second-team left guard while Juan Gaston was the second-team right tackle.
- Without Harris, you get a better since of just how thin Georgia is at outside linebacker. After Quintavius Johnson, the Bulldogs really seem to only rely on Elo Modozie and Kris Jones. Freshmen Chase Linton, Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon were all in scout team jerseys.
- While there is no official full list of early enrollees, there were a handful of 2026 signees at practice on Saturday. Among them are offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, offensive lineman Zykie Helton, defensive lineman PJ Dean, inside linebacker Nick Abrams, wide receiver Craig Dandrige and wide receiver Ryan Mosley. That is not the complete list. It’s also worth noting that early enrollees count this year toward the 105-man roster count, so Georgia is getting creative as far as when players show up.
- Of those early enrollees, Ogboko was in a black noncontact jersey.