ATHENS — It’s hard not to notice Colbie Young.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver stands out as Georgia’s most physically impressive pass catcher. That he was out at practice at all given he suffered a leg fracture on Oct. 18 makes his appearance all the more striking.

Young has missed Georgia’s previous six games because of the injury. But Young was available at practice and not wearing a black noncontact jersey, indicating he is fully cleared to practice.

Young looked like someone who was testing his limits as he makes his way back from injury. Prior to the injury, Young caught 23 passes for 336 yards for the Bulldogs.

It remains to be seen just how involved Young will be for Georgia, if at all, against Ole Miss. But that he is back practicing for the Bulldogs is a welcome sign.

While Young’s return to practice was the most notable observation, it was not the only one.

Below are our practice observations ahead of Georgia’s game against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will take on the Rebels at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 1.

Georgia football practice observations