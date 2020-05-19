What Barrett Carter’s decision means for Georgia and where the Bulldogs go next in 2021 recruiting

When Kirby Smart met with reporters to discuss the 2020 recruiting class, he dropped a hint about how important the linebacker spot would be for the 2021 class. The Bulldogs signed just one in the previous cycle and stand to see at least four, if not more, depart following the 2020 season. The Bulldogs were going to need to stock the cupboard in both the long and short term at the position.

That is why the decision of Barrett Carter on Tuesday is seen as a miss for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting cycle, and a rather large one at this point in the recruiting calendar. Carter is the No. 56 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle. Across both linebacker positions in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Carter is the No. 5 ranked linebacker prospect in the class. Of the elite linebacker prospects in the class, he's also the one that was geographically closest to Athens, as he stars for North Gwinett High School in Suwanee, Ga. Despite playing just over an hour from Sanford Stadium, Carter announced his commitment to the Clemson Tigers. The fact that Carter's first career game could come against Georgia — the Bulldogs and Tigers are set to open the 2021 season against each other —and that he'll be playing for one of the elite teams in the country only further throws salt in the wound on this recruiting miss. Carter's decision though shouldn't come as a shock to Georgia. Since the NCAA has suspended visits due to COVID-19, Carter has been trending towards the Tigers, even with the long-established relationship with Georgia. The Tigers also landed a commitment from Carter's teammate during this time period in 4-star Jordan Hancock. Clemson also has a historically great track record when it comes to keeping its committed prospects in the class. Dating back to the 2016 recruiting class, Clemson has had just three committed prospects de-commit, though one of those did occur in the 2021 cycle in 5-star prospect Korey Foreman. So while Georgia will still continue to try and flip Carter, don't hold your breath on it.