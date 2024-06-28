Cruise with DawgNation
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Related
16 hours ago
BREAKING: Speedy 3-star WR Landon Roldan has committed to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR Landon Roldan at North Oconee High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 97 WR and the …
Jeff Sentell
21 hours ago
Ohio State bests Georgia for top defense in College Football 25 video game
The Georgia Bulldogs will not have the highest-rated defense in the upcoming College Football 25 video game, as EA Sports shared its defensive rankings for the upcoming video …
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
Georgia football offense tops College Football 25 video game ratings
In recent years, Georgia has been known for its defensive prowess. But entering the 2024 season, it’s the offensive side of the ball that may dominate the sport.
Connor Riley
June 27, 2024
Georgia will need more than just Mykel Williams at its outside linebacker …
At the very least, Mykel Williams brings some excitement to the outside linebacker position. Because there’s a lot of uncertainty with Chidera Uzo-Diribe’s position outside …
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment