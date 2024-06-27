Cruise with DawgNation
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Wes Johnson receives contract extension, raise after leading Georgia …
After a stellar first season in charge of the Georgia baseball program, Wes Johnson has earned a contract extension through 2030.
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: What’s next for UGA after CJ Wiley’s surprising …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
BREAKING: 4-star WR Tyler J Williams has committed to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Tyler J Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 57 WR and the No. 376 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia offensive lineman Kelton Smith to medically retire from football
Georgia offensive lineman Kelton Smith will be retiring from football after just one season at the University of Georgia. Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ was the first to report the …
Connor Riley
