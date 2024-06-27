In recent years, Georgia has been known for its defensive prowess. But entering the 2024 season, it’s the offensive side of the ball that may dominate the sport.

EA Sports released its College Football 25 offensive rankings on Thursday before the game’s release on July 19.

And it’s the Georgia Bulldogs that have the top-ranked offense in the game, coming in with a 94 rating. Oregon is listed second, also sporting a 94 rating.

The Bulldogs return quarterback Carson Beck, who will be one of the top players in the game. Official player ratings will be released in July.

Beck threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season as a starter for the Bulldogs.

But Beck is not the only talented player on offense. Georgia should have one of the best offensive lines in the country, and thus the video game, in 2024. All-American Tate Ratledge returns, as do three other starters from the 2023 offensive line. Jared Wilson is expected to take over at center for Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

Georgia has leaned on the transfer portal to beef up its skill positions, as Georgia added running back Trevor Etienne, wide receiver Colbie Young and tight end Benjamin Yurosek. All three are expected to help Beck this season.

Georgia also returns a number of contributors in the passing game from last season, like tight end Oscar Delp, wide receiver Dillon Bell and wide receiver Dominic Lovett.

The Bulldogs are one of just two teams in the sport to average 40 points per game in each of the past two seasons, with USC being the other.

Behind Georgia in the rankings is Oregon, Alabama with a 91 rating, Texas with an 89 rating and Ohio State with an 89 rating.

The Bulldogs will see plenty of talented offenses in 2024, as the Bulldogs visit Alabama and Texas during the season. Georgia will also face the No. 10 offense (Clemson) and the No. 13 offense (Ole Miss) this season. None of those games will be played in Athens, meaning the Georgia offense will have to deal with some level of crowd noise and distractions.

Georgia opens the 2024 campaign against Clemson in Atlanta on Aug. 31, the game is set for a Noon ET kickoff on ABC.