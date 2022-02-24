‘Dirty, hard work in the dark’ returns as Georgia football resumes early morning Sanford Stadium runs

Early morning Sanford Stadium runs played a key part in molding the 2021 Georgia football. The team spoke often about running, staying in shape and how much those crack of dawn runs helped build the 2021 National Championship team. “Running, scaling these stadium stairs. Just getting ready for the battles that this team would endure,” former offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said at the National Championship celebration. “That dirty hard work in the dark that I know coach Smart knows what I’m talking about, that gave us these results.” After the success of those early morning runs last season, it looks like the Bulldogs are back running a similar play out of last season’s playbook. The Georgia Football Twitter account shared some pictures of the 2022 Georgia football team running under the lights at Sanford Stadium.

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson offered a different take on all the running Georgia does and how it prepares you for the grind of the SEC season. “Just all the volume, all the running and things like that, had to get in shape, get adjusted to, like, the way of Georgia practicing,” Jackson said. “I just wasn’t too far behind when I got here, things like that as far as in terms of being physical. But I did have to learn like how to push myself a little bit harder, be able to sustain reps, sustain practice time, because everything gets a little bit longer once you get in college and things like that.” There are quite a few new faces at these team runs, as Georgia has 18 early enrollees as a part of this year’s 2022 signing class. The Bulldogs also saw many of the program leaders, like Davis, Salyer and Nakobe Dean, leave for the NFL.