Georgia football schedules home-and-home with Louisville

ATHENS — Georgia has announced it will play a home-and-home football series with Louisville in 2026-2027, per a school release.

The Bulldogs will play in the Cardinals’ stadium on Sept. 19, 2026, with Louisville returning to Athens for a game on Sept. 18, 2027.

It’s a great opportunity for a Cardinals’ program that could use a marquee opponent like Georgia on its schedule.

Louisville was 4-7 last season, 8-5 in 2019 and 2-10 in 2018.

For Georgia, it’s a respectable out-of-conference game in seasons that already include a home game with UCLA (2026) and a road trip to Florida State (2027).

Georgia won its only previous meeting with Louisville, 37-14. The teams met in the 2014 Belk Bowl.

The scheduling represents the latest in the Bulldogs’ aggressive scheduling strategy for the 2020s, which includes this season’s opening game against Clemson in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

Georgia future non-conference scheudule

2021 – Clemson opener in Charlotte

2022 – Oregon in Kickoff game in Atlanta

2023 – at Oklahoma

2024 – Clemson in kickoff game in Atlanta

2025 – at UCLA

2026 – UCLA in Athens; at Louisville

2027 – at FSU; Louisville in Athens

2028 – FSU in Athens; at Texas

2029 – at Clemson; Texas in Athens

2030 – Clemson in Athens; Ohio State in Athens

2031 – Oklahoma in Athens; at Ohio State

2032 – Clemson in Athens

2033 – at Clemson