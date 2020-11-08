Georgia football SEC Week 7 roundup: What DawgNation needs to know

Outside of the historic Georgia-Florida rivalry, it was a quiet weekend in the SEC. Because of six teams on bye in the conference, there was only one other afternoon game and two night-time SEC affairs.

Still, consider this your weekly need-to-know on all things SEC. Just served up for the appetite of the discriminating Georgia reader.

This Week’s Scores

Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 17

No. 7 Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3

Arkansas 24, Tennessee 13

What does all of that mean for Georgia? Here is all of what DawgNation needs to know:

Next Game’s Opponent:

Missouri (2-3)

DawgNation Outlook: The Tigers were one of the six SEC teams sitting at home with a bye week this Saturday. Missouri has won two of its last three games, but right before their bye week, the Tigers lost to Florida, 41-17.

Week 9 opponent

Mississippi State (2-4)

How they fared: Vanderbilt pulled within a score twice in the fourth quarter, but Mississippi State held on to beat the Commodores, 24-17, on Saturday.

What Miss St did well: Mississippi State excelled at taking away the ball from the Commodores, forcing three interceptions and recovering two fumbles in the victory. Behind those takeaways, Mississippi State won despite seeing Vanderbilt win the yardage battle, 478-204.

What Miss St did not do well: It would be easy to say Mississippi State had no running game Saturday, but actually, it was even worse than that. That’s because the Bulldogs from Mississippi rushed for minus-22 yards. Some of that was the result of sacks, but running back Jo’quavious Marks didn’t shine either, leading the team with 10 yards on 6 carries.

The big stat lines: With only 204 offensive yards, nobody posted a huge stat line for Mississippi State. Quarterback Will Rogers led the way with 226 passing yards, 1 touchdown and an interception.

DawgNation Outlook: Seeing Vanderbilt hold Mississippi State to negative yards on the ground should have even a beat-up Dawgs defense foaming at the mouth. This should be a favorable matchup for Georgia in a couple weeks.

Week 10 opponent

South Carolina (2-3)

How they fared: The upset victory against Auburn is now a distant memory for the Gamecocks. Texas A&M pummeled South Carolina, holding the Gamecocks to just a late field goal, 48-3.

What SC did well: When a team loses by 45, it’s hard to find anything that was done well. But wide receiver Shi Smith played alright, hauling in seven of South Carolina’s 12 completions.

What SC did not do well: Everything else. Texas A&M outgained South Carolina, 530-150. The Gamecocks averaged only 2.8 yards per play and gave up 264 rushing yards. South Carolina also had two giveaways and allowed Texas A&M to control the ball for 38 minutes.

The big stat lines: Smith posted 64 receiving yards on his 7 receptions. With that total, Smith accumulated 42.67 percent of the team’s offense.

DawgNation Outlook: Other than Zamir White’s 75-yard carry to begin Saturday, Georgia couldn’t muster much of a ground game against Florida. That might change in Week 10.

The Rest of the Schedule:

Vanderbilt (Week 11): Despite more than doubling Mississippi State in yardage, the Commodores turned it over five times in a loss Saturday. Quarterback Ken Seals threw for 336 yards and a touchdown but also tossed 3 interceptions.

Arkansas (Week 1 win): Quarterback Feleipe Franks led the Razorbacks with 215 yards, averaging 9.0 yards per pass, and 3 touchdowns in a 24-13 victory against Tennessee.

Auburn (Week 2 win): The Tigers were off with a bye week.

Tennessee (Week 3 win): Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left with an injury, and backup signal caller Harrison Bailey threw two interceptions as the Volunteers dropped their fourth straight. Tennessee hasn’t won since before playing Georgia on Oct. 10.

Alabama (Week 4 loss): The Crimson Tide was off with a bye week.

Kentucky (Week 5 win): The Wildcats were off with a bye week.

The Rest of the SEC:

TEXAS A&M: The Aggies destroyed the Gamecocks by almost outgaining them by 400 yards. Texas A&M won, 48-3.

LSU: The Tigers were off with a bye week.

OLE MISS: The Rebels were off with a bye week.