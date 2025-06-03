Tate Ratledge is the center of attention with the Detroit Lions after veteran Frank Ragnow announced his retirement.

Ratledge, Detroit’s second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the Lions’ first-team center in OTAs last week and is considered a strong candidate to take over the job.

Versatility has long been a mark of Georgia offensive linemen under Kirby Smart, who has overseen 16 players that have been drafted.

Smart talks often about the importance of players being able to line up and play at more than one position. It’s good for the team, but also, it adds future value to players, like Ratledge, who might one day be in position quicker should an opportunity arise at another spot.

That’s what has happened in Detroit, and Ratledge — who started at right guard for the Bulldogs the past three seasons — recently reflected he’s happy Georgia gave him the opportunity to take snaps at the center position last fall.

“It’s different from guard of course, but I’m glad I’ve had prior experience, too, playing center so it’s nothing brand new to me,” Ratledge told the Detroit Free Press.

“So coming back out here and getting in the feel of it. But as far as center goes, you’re taking control of the offensive line so I kind of like that aspect of it.”

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said after the Lions selected Ratledge in the draft that the 37-game UGA starter had what the franchise was looking for in a player.

“Tate fits what we’re looking for, whether he’s got his mullet or not, he plays the game the right way,” Holmes said. “He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s a lot more athletic than you may think, and he has a lot more versatility than people may realize.”

That versatility is kicking in, as Ratledge has a chance to make an impact on what’s already considered one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

That said, there’s plenty of work ahead for Ratledge, according to Detroit offensive line coach Hank Farley.

“He definitely needs some time (at center) training,” Fraley told the Free Press. “It’s going to become natural for him. I thought what he did in rookie minicamp was pretty good for handling that.

“Our centers, like across the whole league, they do a lot, they have a lot on their plates. They’re like quarterbacks on that O-line. They set a lot of the protections, a lot of the calls and they work one-on-one with the QB. So in time he’s going to get it down and become a pretty good center here.”