Georgia Football Podcast: ESPN analyst offers ‘controversial’ opinion on UGA defense

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2468 (June 6, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Greg McElory thinks Georgia’s defense will be among the best in the country.

Beginning of the show: I discuss why ESPN analyst Greg McElroy thinks the Georgia defense will be among the best in the country this season and why that’s apparently a “controversial” take in the eyes of some.

15-minute mark: I share some of the growing buzz around recent UGA transfer edge rusher Elo Modozie.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview a major weekend of official visitors for the Bulldogs.

50-minute mark: I react to some SEC headlines including some surprisingly big talk from one of the league’s lesser-known coaches.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.