It was another big day on the recruiting trail for Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart as they landed a commitment from 5-star linebacker Smael Mondon Jr.

Mondon is the No. 25 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 3 player in the state. He is one of three 5-star players from the state of Georgia in the 2021 class and all three are now committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, as Mondon joins offensive tackle Amarius Mims and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

In making his decision, Mondon repeatedly emphasized the consistency he felt with Georgia and the relationship he has with Glenn Schumann, who will be his position coach at Georgia.

“Relationship with coaches,” Mondon Jr. said. “How I am going to be used. The depth chart. Like the ‘fit’ to the school and just all of that added up.”

Georgia beat out the likes of Auburn and Tennessee for his commitment. The 6-foot-3, 220 pound linebacker plays for Paulding County in Dallas, Ga. He is set to enroll at Georgia in January.

Following Mondon’s announcement, a number of Georgia coaches, fans and fellow commits reacted to the positive news.

GO DAWGS!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) November 18, 2020

BREAKING: 5 🌟 OLB Smael Mondon has just Committed to Georgia!⁣

⁣

The #9 Player in the Class of 2021 (#1 OLB, #1 in GA) chose the Bulldogs over Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, and LSU⁣

⁣

He joins the now #5 Class in the Nation pic.twitter.com/w69xdCiOLp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 18, 2020

Smael Mondon is fast, jack — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) November 18, 2020

Georgia just landed a Tolkien dragon https://t.co/FGgu7VcvBp — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 18, 2020

ICYMI: 4 star LB Smeal Mondon has committed to UGA!! Big pickup for the UGA LB room and Dan Lanning! #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG — UGA Supporters (@Support_UGA) November 18, 2020

Booom 5🌟 Smael Mondon has committed to DawgNation #GoDawgs !!! — 🔑LEE Ring🐶 (@HBTFD1) November 18, 2020

Mondon fills a major position of need for the Bulldogs in this class at inside linebacker. While he is listed as an outside linebacker, it is expected that he will move inside at the next level, much like current Georgia linebacker Quay Walker did as a member of the 2018 recruiting class.

Georgia is set to lose seniors Monty Rice and Nate McBride this year. Georgia already has another commitment from 4-star inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson out of Baltimore. Chaz Chambliss of Carrolton, Ga., is also a committed linebacker in the 2021 class.

The Bulldogs are still in the running for a number of elite prospects on the recruiting trail, such as 5-star prospects Korey Foreman and Maason Smith. Georgia running back commit Lovasea Carroll teased that another major linebacker target for the Bulldogs is 4-star linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. He is high school teammates with Carroll at IMG Academy.

The addition of Mondon bumps Georgia to the No. 5 spot in the 2021 recruiting rankings. As for the current crop of Bulldogs, Georgia is set to return to the field on Saturday against Mississippi State. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network.

