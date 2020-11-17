Georgia running backs shine, Leonard Floyd steals the show in Week 10 of NFL season

Georgia is known for its running back play and D’Andre Swift and Nick Chubb both were shining examples of that this past week.

But the top effort in the NFL from a former Bulldog actually came via an outside linebacker. That would be Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams, who simply wrecked the Seattle Seahawks.

Floyd had perhaps the best game of his NFL career, as he notched 3.0 sacks and recovered a fumble in the 23-16 win for the Rams over Seattle. Floyd now has 7.0 sacks on the season, putting him eighth in the NFL in that category. The 7.0 sacks also tie a career-high, which he set back in his rookie year of 2016.

With the win, the Rams move to 6-3 on the season and in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West.

As for ‘RBU’ and the exploits of Swift and Chubb, the former made a number of highlight-reel plays for the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with 149 total yards and a touchdown. He had no problem running through, around and over the Washington Football Team.

He’ll go over you. He’ll go THROUGH you. This man @DAndreSwift will do whatever it takes. 😤 #DawgsInTheNFL 📺 #WASvsDET LIVE on FOX pic.twitter.com/JI6Mjfzxu9 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 15, 2020

The Lions also got a big game from former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he threw for three touchdowns and 276 yards. He helped engineer a last-minute field goal to give the Lions a 30-27 win.

Chubb returned to the field after missing the past four games for the Browns with a knee injury. While the offensive conditions were suboptimal, Chubb still managed to make a big-time impact in the game as he ran for a game-high 126 yards.

He also made the game-winning play for the Browns as he took a late carry 59 yards to put the game on ice for the Browns. Chubb had the chance to score another easy touchdown but decided to step out of bounds just before the end zone. The play, which was costly to those who took Cleveland at -3.5, allowed the Browns to take a knee and emerge with a 10-7 win.

Nick Chubb ripped off a 59-yard run and stopped at the 1-yard line 😲 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/IK5Pbpyyi1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2020

Stafford wasn’t the only former Bulldog to throw a touchdown pass this week, as Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie connected with Josh Allen on a trick pass touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

The play wasn’t enough though as Arizona used a Hail Mary to beat the Bills.

Isaiah McKenzie with the TD Pass!#NFLDawgs

pic.twitter.com/is2x6bhCCR — 960 The Ref (@960theref) November 15, 2020

Roquan Smith once again had a standout game for the Bears, who once again wasted it in a losing effort. Smith racked up 14 tackles in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Three of those tackles were for a loss. He leads the league in solo tackles and total tackles while ranking second in the NFL in tackles for loss with 15. The Bears are now 5-5, losers of their last four games

As for this week’s Top Dawg, the award that goes to the former Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, we’re going with Floyd. Chubb and Swift both had stellar weeks and will likely do so in the weeks to come. But Floyd picked up 3.0 sacks in one game. That’s the same number of sacks he had all of last season.

Top Dawgs in the NFL

Week 10: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 9: Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears ILB

Week 8: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB

Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT

Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

