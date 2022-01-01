(3) Georgia
34
Final
11
(2) Michigan
  • Wisconsin
    20
    Final
    Arizona State
    13
    (20) Wake Forest
    38
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Washington State
    21
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    (4) Cincinnati
    6
    Final
    (1) Alabama
    27
  • Penn State
    7
    2nd QTR
    10:53
    (22) Arkansas
    7
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    (17) Iowa
    Sat, 1/1 on ABC @6:00 ET
    (25) Kentucky
    (7) Ohio State
    Sat, 1/1 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (10) Utah
  • (6) Baylor
    Sun, 1/2 on ESPN @1:45 AM ET
    (8) Ole Miss
    LSU
    Wed, 1/5 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Kansas State
    Tennessee
    45
    Final
    Purdue
    48
    (13) Pittsburgh
    21
    Final
    (11) Michigan State
    31
‘A physical, more dominant front’: Social media enjoys punishing Georgia football win over Michigan

Georgia football-social media-Michigan
12/31/21 - Miami Gardens - Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) as Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Julian Rochester (92) closes in in the third quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

That Georgia had better players on the perimeter shouldn’t come as a surprise against Michigan. The Bulldogs have recruited at a higher level than the Wolverines in recent years and that speed edge was on display in Georgia’s 34-11 win over Michigan.

But what was even more evident in Friday’s win was just how much more physical the Georgia team was than Michigan, a team that was built on being physical.

