‘A physical, more dominant front’: Social media enjoys punishing Georgia football win over Michigan
That Georgia had better players on the perimeter shouldn’t come as a surprise against Michigan. The Bulldogs have recruited at a higher level than the Wolverines in recent years and that speed edge was on display in Georgia’s 34-11 win over Michigan.
But what was even more evident in Friday’s win was just how much more physical the Georgia team was than Michigan, a team that was built on being physical.
