The Georgia football team takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 16. Below you can find the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the Week 3 game online.

Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country and enters the game with a 2-0 record. The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 48-7 last season.

Georgia football-South Carolina game time for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-South Carolina will start at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-South Carolina game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game.

How to stream Georgia football-South Carolina Week 3 game online

The Georgia football-South Carolina game will be streamed on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to watch the game. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-South Carolina odds for Week 3 game

Georgia is a 27.5-point favorite against South Carolina. The over-under for the game is 54.5. Georgia is 0-2 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about South Carolina for Week 3 game

On the Sanford Stadium fans and Tonka Hemingway not mentioning the stadium as one of the toughest he’s played in...

“Yeah, I’m expecting it to be that. What people want to question whether our fans are elite, we’ll find out Saturday, right? It sounds like Tonka called ‘em out. Maybe we need to use Tonka for motivation and let him be the one that spurns our group to come out there at 3:30 and be really loud and fired up. I certainly hope our fan base will be. They’ve answered the bell every single time. I don’t know why they wouldn’t now.”

On Spencer Rattler…

”Well he’s got elite arm talent, I can tell you that. The throws he’s made, he can make the touch throws, deep, vertical, back shoulder throws. He ‘s thrown a couple field outs. He had a throw against Clemson last year on third-and-10 that was a rope. He’s very elusive, very accurate with the ball, hard to finish on. There’s a lot of people that miss tackles on him when they have an opportunity to try and get him down. Tremendous player, sees the whole field. Some of his best plays come off schedule, meaning somebody misses somebody or he scrambles and he hits you on the shot. Very dangerous.”

On the biggest challenges for a secondary facing a quarterback like Spencer Rattler who can extend plays...

“Yeah, poise and performance. He’s going to hit some plays. He’s going to hit some shots. That’s what he does. He does it well. Playing the ball in the deep part of the field is one of the number one characteristics of a defensive back. If you have that flaw, it can be fatal. It tends to show up in games like this because he’s going to get opportunities. He’s going to throw the ball down the field. They have big, physical, fast wideouts. I mean, there’s a reason why they’re third or fourth in the country in passing yards because he throws the ball extremely well. He sees the field extremely well. He can throw the ball to all parts of the field, and he’s throwing it to people that can do something with it after they catch it. It’s going to be a big-time test for our secondary to play the ball in the air or tackle the man with the ball after it’s caught.”