Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 3 game

Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 ranked team, coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. South Carolina is coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.

The Georgia Bulldogs take on South Carolina for a Week 3 game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news and the score for the SEC game.

Georgia is on the road for the first time this season. Being an SEC contest, that means the Bulldogs will only travel 70 players.

One of the more notable absences is tight end Arik Gilbert, with multiple outlets reporting the redshirt sophomore did not travel. Gilbert does not have a catch in either of Georgia’s first two games.

Georgia is also not expected to have AD Mitchell, Nyland Green or William Poole available for today’s game either. Mitchell is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered last week, while Green has a hamstring injury. Poole has been unavailable for undisclosed reasons.

As for the game itself, Georgia is a 25-point favorite over the Gamecocks. South Carolina was dominated on the line of scrimmage last week, with Spencer Rattler constantly on the run from Arkansas defenders, while the Razorbacks rolled up 295 rushing yards on South Carolina.

For a Georgia team that has yet to top 150 rushing yards in a game, this could be a big day on the ground for the Bullogs. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has also thrown for 300-plus yards in each of his first two starts.