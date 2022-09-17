Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 3 game

Georgia football-South Carolina-live updates-score-injury news
Georgia sophomore receiver AD Mitchell walks off the field against Samford inside Sanford Stadium on September 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jeff Sentell /DawgNation)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The Georgia Bulldogs take on South Carolina for a Week 3 game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news and the score for the SEC game.

Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 ranked team, coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. South Carolina is coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.

Georgia football-South Carolina South Carolina live updates, score analysis

Georgia is on the road for the first time this season. Being an SEC contest, that means the Bulldogs will only travel 70 players.

One of the more notable absences is tight end Arik Gilbert, with multiple outlets reporting the redshirt sophomore did not travel. Gilbert does not have a catch in either of Georgia’s first two games.

Georgia is also not expected to have AD Mitchell, Nyland Green or William Poole available for today’s game either. Mitchell is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered last week, while Green has a hamstring injury. Poole has been unavailable for undisclosed reasons.

As for the game itself, Georgia is a 25-point favorite over the Gamecocks. South Carolina was dominated on the line of scrimmage last week, with Spencer Rattler constantly on the run from Arkansas defenders, while the Razorbacks rolled up 295 rushing yards on South Carolina.

For a Georgia team that has yet to top 150 rushing yards in a game, this could be a big day on the ground for the Bullogs. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has also thrown for 300-plus yards in each of his first two starts.

“I think confidence in himself, that’s the biggest change,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bennett. “He prepared the right way last year, he continues to prepare the right way in terms of what he watches on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. He gets better and better at it with reps, but he’s got confidence in himself and he’s seen himself play well in big moments. I think that helps the quarterback be able to play with a little more composure.”

The Bulldogs have not lost an SEC opener since 2014, when South Carolina upset the Bulldogs.

Georgia and South Carolina have a few staffers familiar with one another, as Shane Beamer previously coached at Georgia. The Bulldogs meanwhile have former South Carolina staffers Will Muschamp, Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo all coaching for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football-South Carolina injury report

  • Andrew Paul (out, knee)
  • Arian Smith (out, ankle)
  • CJ Washington (out, neck)
  • AD Mitchell (doubtful, ankle)
  • William Poole (doubtful, personal reasons)
  • Nyland Green (doubtful, hamstring)
  • CJ Smith (questionable, knee)

Georgia football-South Carolina game time for Week 3

The Georgia football game time for the Week 3 game against South Carolina is set for a 12 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-South Carolina TV channel for Week 3

The Georgia football-South Carolina game will be broadcast on ESPN. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be calling the game.

UGA News

