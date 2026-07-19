There’s a lot to like about the Georgia offensive line heading into the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs bring back experienced contributors in Drew Bobo and Earnest Greene, as both have multiple seasons of starting experience.

Add in sophomores Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston and the Bulldogs also have real potential to improve off what we saw last season, even with the departure of left tackle Monroe Freeling. He was taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Georgia does have two starters to replace on the offensive line. Yet Blake Brockmeyer of CBS Sports ranked Georgia’s offensive line as No. 1 in the country entering 2026

“The Bulldogs return a young, talented offensive line led by center Drew Bobo, who enters the season as my top center in the country,” Brockmeyer said. “Bobo has nearly 1,000 career snaps at center and is a dependable player who is rarely beaten,” Brockmeyer said. “Dontrell Glover after logging more than 750 snaps as a true freshman starter and gives Georgia a physical mauler on the interior. I expect Glover to improve his consistency in pass protection.”

Bobo does enter the upcoming season with some concerns, as he suffered a season-ending foot injury against Georgia Tech last November. The injury needed surgery and Bobo was unable to practice with the team this spring.

That Bobo is slated to be one of the player representatives for Georgia at SEC media days speaks to not just his importance for this team, but that he may be able to start the season with little to no limitations. The status of Bobo’s foot figures to be a major talking point in Tampa, Florida, next week.

Georgia will have a new offensive line coach in Phil Rauscher, but he was with the team last season as an analyst. Stacy Searels is also still with the program, as he moved into an analyst role this offseason.

The Bulldogs will have to find a replacement for Micah Morris, who started every game at left guard last season. Glover is expected to flip from right to left guard this fall.

During Georgia’s spring game, Zykie Helton got the start at right guard. The freshman impressed quickly this spring and is seen as a major piece of the offensive line.

Helton is not the only 2026 signee that Georgia is bullish on when it comes to the offensive line. Offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko was Georgia’s highest-rated signee in the class, as he was the No. 36 overall prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Given Greene’s injury history — he’s missed time in each of the previous two seasons — having depth behind him at left tackle will be critical for Georgia.

The Bulldogs figure to have a strong running game in 2026, as Georgia returns its top four rushers from last season’s team. That Georgia can lean on the running game while it gets its passing offense sorted out will be huge for the Bulldogs.

Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5, as it takes on Tennessee State. That will be our first chance to see if Georgia’s offensive line can live up to the hype.