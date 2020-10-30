Nobody needs a bounceback game against Alabama more than Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.

Against Alabama, Bennett had the worst game of his career, tossing three interceptions in the loss. To make things worse, Georgia was shutout in the second half, and in the time sense Bennett, Kirby Smart and the Georgia offense have faced a barrage of questions about Bennett, JT Daniels and the Georgia quarterback position.

On Wednesday, Smart spoke about what Bennett has been working on ahead of Saturday’s game against Kentucky.

“The first goal was to do a better job of protecting the ball in terms of two hands while in the pocket, while also when running,” Smart said. “If you have noticed he had the one against Alabama, and he scooped it up. He runs with the ball in one hand. We have made an assertive effort to improve that.”

Smart added that he also had Bennett work on making check-down throws, so he’s not always trying to make the big play or fit a ball into a tight window.

The final area was something that Smart thought former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm did exceptionally well.

“Putting us in the right play and making good decisions. He has worked really hard on those things,” Smart said. “Some of it is movement in the pocket—which is awareness. I thought that he could learn a lot from Jake [Fromm] in terms of pocket awareness.

“Where are the holes in the pockets? Where is the rush? Where can [he] step up? I think he has done well with that. It is hard to simulate that because we don’t have games. We try to do it with competitive third down and pass periods.”

As for what Bennett might do and how the Bulldogs will look like on Saturday, the DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith and Jeff Sentell discuss the matters.

WATCH: Resetting Expectations for Stetson Bennett, Georgia passing offense against Kentucky

Among the other topics discussed:

Why Georgia should be optimistic facing the Kentucky Wildcats

What challenges will Joey Gatewood present?

What is Georgia’s most pressing issue in the second half of the season?

What are the SEC storylines to follow in the second half of the season

