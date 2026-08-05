ATHENS — Wednesday was Georgia’s first practice of the preseason. The team was not in pads.

But head coach Kirby Smart still placed a premium on physicality.

In one of the opening drills, Smart had two defenders matched up on a skill player. Defensive backs took on wide receivers, while linebackers were matched up with running backs.

Over and over again, Smart could be heard through the team’s indoor practice facility preaching the importance of physicality.

Georgia did not show a ton during the 25 minutes of practice viewing on Wednesday, but DawgNation did get a good long look at Georgia’s team for the first time this fall.

Below are our observations on the team. The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 5 when they take on Tennessee State.

Georgia football practice observations

Most interesting with the quarterbacks was what was going on beneath the helmets. Every quarterback, along with position coach and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, was sporting a mustache. Bobo’s was the best, as his looked similar to that of actor Sam Elliott. It’s clear it was a group bonding effort between the quarterback room.

While going through drills, Ryan Puglisi was the team’s second quarterback, behind Gunner Stockton. Much is still up in the air as far as how the backup quarterback position will shake out. Scrimmage later in August will go a long way in determining who wins the job.

Dante Dowdell is still not with the team as he recovers from an ATV accident. His absence was notable, as the Bulldogs currently lack a bruiser/bigger back in the room. There’s still a lot to like about the group, but depth will be a season-long storyline, especially if Dowdell is unable to return.

While Georgia was working through passing drills, it was noticeable that Dwight Phillips was the first running back to work with Stockton. Georgia has a need for a pass-catching running back and Phillips has the speed to excel in that spot. The questions come from how he will hold up as a pass-blocker.

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear did a good job making cornerback Demello Jones miss in an open-field wrap-up drill. Blackshear is one of five second-year wide receivers who will look to take on a bigger role with the team this fall.

Smart did at one point get on second-year wide receiver Talyn Taylor when it comes to finishing through contact.

Georgia’s tight end room is one of the best on the team, especially with the gains made by Jaden Reddell. “We had strength coaches get up yesterday in front of the team,” Smart said of Reddell. “They’ve spent more time with our team than anyone on our staff has over the last, let’s call it four months, I don’t know, end of April, May, June, July, they spent more time with our team than anyone. He was one of four players singled out by them for work ethic, intensity, PFE, buying in.”

Freshman Kaiden Prothro figures to be one of the more important players in his class, especially with what he brings to the table as a pass catcher. In comparison to the veterans in the room, it’s clear that Prothro is not yet in the same weight class. In terms of size, Prothro is a step below Lawson Luckie (now at 245 pounds), Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour and Reddell. It’s easy to understand why he was playing in the slot so much during the spring.

On the defensive line, it was interesting that Isaiah Gibson was working with the defensive line. He spent last season as an outside linebacker. Gabe Harris was with the outside linebackers, as was freshman PJ Dean.

For someone who was limited this offseason with a shoulder injury, sophomore linebacker Zayden Walker is already one of the more physically impressive players on the team. He looked noticeably bigger in his upper half. Add in Chris Cole and Justin Williams, and Glenn Schumann’s inside linebacker room looks like a group filled with former 5-star prospects.

Kyron Jones was out practicing with Georgia, but you could tell that he looked a step slow. The fourth-year defensive back is still working his way back from a foot injury he suffered last season. “He’s been ramping up after kind of a resting period, and he’s been increasing, increasing as the summer goes,” Smart said. “But he’s still not at a — it’s not that he’s not 100% healthy. He’s not taking 100% of a normal practice day’s reps.”

Khalil Barnes did a nice job in wrapping up freshman Craig Dandridge. Barnes in his first year at Georgia, but he already looks right at home in Athens.

Georgia did dedicate about 10 minutes to working on punt team. Smart emphasized multiple times the importance of this unit, especially in regard to playing time. He noted that everyone who plays on punt gets drafted. He singled out Prothro and fellow freshman Ryan Mosley that four freshmen were on the punt team last season.

As for who was on the first punt team this season, DawgNation saw that wide receiver London Humphreys and safety KJ Bolden were the gunners. The other players we noted were linebacker Chris Cole, tight end Jaden Reddell, outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson, linebacker Terrell Foster, Will Snellings at long snapper, offensive lineman Michael Uini, defensive lineman JJ Hanne, tight end Lawson Luckie. Drew Miller was the first-team punter.

Georgia had wide receivers Sacovie White-Helton and Craig Dandridge returning punts. Zachariah Branch held those duties last season.

In addition to Dante Dowdell, DawgNation did not spot outside linebacker Amaris Williams, defensive back Justise Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Tre Shields at practice. Williams and Fitzpatrick are recovering from ACL injuries. Shields’ status is not known.

Below are additional observations from Hunter DeLauder.