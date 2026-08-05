ATHENS — The impact of Jalon Walker’s injury was felt all the way in Athens.

The current Atlanta Falcon suffered an ACL injury in Tuesday’s practice that will end his season.

Walker was Atlanta’s first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft following a standout career for the Georgia Bulldogs. Walker was the first Georgia Bulldog to be taken in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons in franchise history.

His other accolades include being a team captain on Georgia’s 2024 SEC Championship team and a Butkus Award winner, which goes to college football’s top linebacker.

Even removed from the day-to-day life of the Georgia program, those who knew him were gutted by the news.

“It was very devastating because as a player, I always looked up to him and he is basically my role model being here,” linebacker Chris Cole said. “So it is very devastating.”

Cole told reporters on Wednesday that he had reached out to Walker shortly after the injury occurred.

Head coach Kirby Smart did the same, checking in on his former star player.

As great as he was in a Georgia jersey, Smart made sure to reinforce how stellar Walker is outside of the game of football.

“Jalon Walker’s not defined by football. He’s defined by a lot greater things than that,” Smart said. “And he’ll probably be a great asset for the community while he’s out, and he’ll come back twice as good as he was because that’s the outlook he has on it.”

Dating back to his time at Georgia, this is the first significant injury Walker has dealt with. Walker played in all 43 of his games during his time in Athens. He led the team in sacks in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

As a rookie, Walker appeared in 15 games. He finished the year with 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles to go along with 24 tackles.

Heading into his second season, Walker was looking to grow not just as a player for the Falcons but as a leader as well.

He holds a deep understanding of those responsibilities because of his time in Athens.

“Such a great leader, great person,” Smart said. “I think Jalon, better than anybody in this room or probably anybody on our team, understands what football is. He’s seen it. He is an ultimate optimist. I’ll guarantee you he’s got the best attitude and a smile on his face today because he’s got a mom and dad that are just tremendous.

Georgia missed Walker last season, as its sack production took a noticeable step back. The Bulldogs had just 20.0 sacks last season, which ranked last among all 12 College Football Playoff teams.

Entering 2026, Georgia is still trying to figure out how to replace Walker’s production. The Atlanta Falcons unfortunately find themselves in the same situation.