Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an outlook on the team’s injury front as the Bulldogs begin fall camp.

Smart did share that defensive back Kyron Jones is still working his way back from a foot/lower extremity injury he suffered last season.

“He’s been on a pitch count,” Smart said. “We’re starting him in the same mode. He’s been increasing as the summer goes. It’s not that he’s not 100% healthy; it’s that he’s not at 100% of the reps. It’s a very sensitive injury. It’s frustrating for him.”

Jones missed the final eight games of last season while dealing with the injury last season. He was a starter at safety prior to the injury. He had 24 tackles in 2025.

Georgia does have to replace Jacorey Thomas at safety. The Bulldogs added Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes and ECU transfer Ja’Marley Riddle via the transfer portal. Georgia also signed six defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Smart did indicate at SEC Media Days that one of those signees, Justice Fitzpatrick, is still working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered in December.

As for the rest of the injury front, defensive end Gabe Harris and center Drew Bobo will both be limited in the number of reps they will take during practice.

Harris missed the College Football Playoff last year after having a toe injury that eventually required surgery.

“He’s out there doing everything now,” Smart said of Harris at SEC Media Days. “He did not do anything in the spring. and we need him to have a big year. But, yeah, he’s on a load-management deal, so he’s not like out there every day doing everything. But he’s healthy.”

Bobo suffered a broken foot that needed Lisfranc surgery. The Georgia center did note that he feels he’ll be ready to go to start the 2026 season.

Smart did note that while running back Dante Dowdell is doing better, he is still not with the team. Smart did not have a timeline for when Dowdell could possibly return.

Dowdell suffered an undisclosed injury in an ATV accident. Dowdell did spend time at the Sheppard Center in Atlanta, but Smart did not specify if Dowdell was still there.

Georgia opens fall practice on Wednesday. The 2026 season begins on Sept. 5, as the Bulldogs face Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football injury report