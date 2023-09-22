The Georgia football team is hosting UAB in a Week 4 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23. Below is how you can find the game time, TV channel, information on how to watch the game online and odds for the Week 4 game.

Georgia is 3-0 on the season and coming off a 24-14 win over South Carolina.

Georgia football-UAB game time for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-UAB game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-UAB TV channel for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-UAB game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler will call the game.

Georgia football-UAB how to watch online, how to stream Week 4 game

The Georgia football-UAB game will be available to watch on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-UAB odds, spread, over/under for Week 4 game

Georgia football is a 42.5-point favorite against UAB. The over/under for the game is 54.5. Georgia is 0-3 against the spread so far this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about UAB before Week 4 game

On playing UAB...

I’m excited to play these guys. I’ve known Coach Dilfer for a while. I don’t have a personal relationship with him, but I do think a lot of him as a coach. Their staff, I know a lot of guys on their staff. Eddie [Gordon], who was here with us for a long time and does an incredible job. And looking forward to playing those guys this week.”

On what he’s seen on film from UAB...

“Well, they’ve got some good football players. They’ve got really good athletes. I don’t think the record, you know, indicates that. But they play and you want them, and I’m like, man. Defensively, they do some four-down and some three-down [linemen]. They’ve got really good backs, got good skill players, athletic quarterback who extend plays. They play really hard. They had a weird situation the other night with ULL where they had a rain delay and different things in there, but they’ve got a very talented football team, especially in their conference.”

On what more he wants to see out of Carson Beck...

“It’s different every game. I think we challenge him with different things. What I’ve been most proud of is his composure, number one, which I never doubted. He has a great demeanor about him that he handles positive and negative almost the same. As a matter of fact, there was a touchdown Saturday that I saw him celebrate for the first time, and that’s really good. Like, when you see that emotion, there was one of those touchdowns in the second half that he got a little emotional and excited. I think our guys kind of rally around him when he does that. You know, stepping up in the pocket. There were a couple of times that he started losing a little confidence and he started stepping back. He’s got to be willing to step up like they talk about racecar drivers when the smoke’s there, you’ve got to go right through it. There’s a lot of smoke in there sometimes, especially when people pressure you. You’ve got to be willing to step up and go through it and not always out and around it because you can’t always outrun it that way.

But I’m really pleased with the way he’s playing, but there’s certainly things that he can continue to work on.”