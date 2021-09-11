UAB
7
Final
56
(2) Georgia
  • Pittsburgh
    41
    Final
    Tennessee
    34
    Alabama State
    0
    Final
    (25) Auburn
    62
    (13) Florida
    42
    Final
    South Florida
    20
    (5) Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Colorado
    7
  • Mercer
    14
    4th QTR
    00:00
    (1) Alabama
    48
    (15) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Arkansas
    North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
    (20) Ole Miss
  • Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    LSU
    Vanderbilt
    Sun, 9/12 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado State
    South Carolina
    20
    Final
    East Carolina
    17
  • Pittsburgh
    41
    Final
    Tennessee
    34
    Alabama State
    0
    Final
    (25) Auburn
    62
    (13) Florida
    42
    Final
    South Florida
    20
    (5) Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Colorado
    7
  • Mercer
    14
    4th QTR
    00:00
    (1) Alabama
    48
    (15) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Arkansas
    North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
    (20) Ole Miss

1 of 3

Georgia football instant observations following 56-7 win over UAB

Georgia football-UAB-instant observations
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the Bulldogs’ game with UAB in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@Kconnorriley
Posted

There had been a lot of speculation and frustration surrounding Kirby Smart’s quarterback decision entering the UAB game.

After the first quarter, it seemed that all of the second-guessing and vitriol that was directed at Smart’s decision to start Stetson Bennett was a waste of time.

Bennett’s touchdowns weren’t of the dink and dunk variety either. His three longest ones were 89, 73 and 61 yards. The Georgia offense was able to hit on some of those explosive plays the Bulldogs couldn’t create against Clemson a week ago.

When Bennett was announced as the starter at Sanford Stadium, there was some light booing. On social media, people were screaming about the decision, with many clamoring to see what Beck could do.

With the game well in hand, fans got to see what Beck could do in the second half, as he finished the day going 5 of 11 for 97 yards. He did throw a touchdown pass, the first of his Georgia career, while also throwing an interception that UAB returned for a touchdown.

But the day belonged to Bennett, as the Mailman delivered time and time again against a UAB defense that ranked sixth in the country last year in yards per play allowed.

Brock Bowers continues excellent start

Freshman tight end Brock Bowers entered his freshman season with a lot of hype. He was Georgia’s highest-signed skill player in the 2021 recruiting class. Add in injuries to Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick, and Bowers had a real opportunity to earn some early playing time.

He justified that preseason hype and then some through two games. He led Georgia in receptions and receiving yards against Clemson. Then he found the endzone twice against UAB.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football Game Ball: Stetson Bennett delivers in fashion...
Leave a Comment