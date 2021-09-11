Georgia football instant observations following 56-7 win over UAB

After the first quarter, it seemed that all of the second-guessing and vitriol that was directed at Smart’s decision to start Stetson Bennett was a waste of time.

There had been a lot of speculation and frustration surrounding Kirby Smart’s quarterback decision entering the UAB game.

Bennett’s touchdowns weren’t of the dink and dunk variety either. His three longest ones were 89, 73 and 61 yards. The Georgia offense was able to hit on some of those explosive plays the Bulldogs couldn’t create against Clemson a week ago.

When Bennett was announced as the starter at Sanford Stadium, there was some light booing. On social media, people were screaming about the decision, with many clamoring to see what Beck could do.

With the game well in hand, fans got to see what Beck could do in the second half, as he finished the day going 5 of 11 for 97 yards. He did throw a touchdown pass, the first of his Georgia career, while also throwing an interception that UAB returned for a touchdown.

But the day belonged to Bennett, as the Mailman delivered time and time again against a UAB defense that ranked sixth in the country last year in yards per play allowed.

Brock Bowers continues excellent start

Freshman tight end Brock Bowers entered his freshman season with a lot of hype. He was Georgia’s highest-signed skill player in the 2021 recruiting class. Add in injuries to Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick, and Bowers had a real opportunity to earn some early playing time.

He justified that preseason hype and then some through two games. He led Georgia in receptions and receiving yards against Clemson. Then he found the endzone twice against UAB.