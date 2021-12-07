Georgia football will face Heisman Trophy finalist in Orange Bowl, SEC defenders snubbed

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night, along with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

ATHENS — There will be a Heisman Trophy finalist playing in the Orange Bowl, but he will be wearing maize and blue.

Hutchinson has helped lead No. 2 Michigan to a Big Ten championship with 14 sacks. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs will face the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Many believed that SEC defenders Will Anderson and Jordan Davis had a case to make the trip to New York as finalists.

A high-scoring 41-24 SEC Championship Game on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium may have canceled out Davis and Anderson, however.

Davis is a finalist for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior lineman, along with the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the nation’s best defensive player.

Davis is also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, along with Young, Pickett, Hutchinson and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker lll.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean became the second Bulldogs’ player to win the Butkus Award on Sunday. Roquan Smith won the award in 2017.