CBS 46 meteorologist shares weather concerns for UGA game

Georgia fans have been waiting for months for their chance to return to Sanford Stadium to see their beloved Dawgs play, and the dominant win vs. Oregon in the season opener in Atlanta only served to heighten the anticipation for the opportunity to be, as the saying goes, back “Between the Hedges.”

The Bulldogs will take on Samford on Saturday in the home opener, but there could literally be some dampened spirits according to CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey.