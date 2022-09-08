CBS 46 meteorologist shares weather concerns for UGA game
Georgia fans have been waiting for months for their chance to return to Sanford Stadium to see their beloved Dawgs play, and the dominant win vs. Oregon in the season opener in Atlanta only served to heighten the anticipation for the opportunity to be, as the saying goes, back “Between the Hedges.”
The Bulldogs will take on Samford on Saturday in the home opener, but there could literally be some dampened spirits according to CBS 46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey.
Take a look at the video, linked above, for the forecast for Saturday, and maybe, be ready to pack some rain gear.
Also, tune in to the RS Andrews Cool Down after Friday’s edition of DawgNation Daily, to hear from Ella live, and be on the lookout for an appearance from her on the Kroger Kickoff pregame show as well.
And don’t forget, rain or shine, DawgNation will have coverage live from Athens all day on Saturday.
