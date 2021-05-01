Georgia sets school record with ninth player taken in 2021 NFL Draft

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart set a record in the 2021 NFL Draft, as a record nine players have been taken. The previous school record had been eight, which was set back in 2013 and 2002. The ninth pick was Mark Webb, taken in the seventh round of the draft by the Los Angeles Chargers He becomes the third day three pick of the draft from Georgia. The Bulldogs had six players taken in the first three rounds, which also set a school record.

Those teams were made up largely of players that Smart and the Georgia coaching staff developed. “It just means a lot,” Smart of this draft class. “A lot of those guys were a part of our first class, some were second class, but all are special to our staff. They’ve been great to Georgia. “The most important thing I want them to know is that they aren’t just great football players but they’re great people, they’re great leaders and we want to help them so they can be successful the rest of their life without football.”