Georgia pass game soaring through offseason, 4 receiver updates

As good as JT Daniels looked in the G-Day Game, the Georgia quarterback could look even better with more weapons and better chemistry around him by the time the season starts. Daniels and the Bulldogs receivers have been staying busy during the voluntary workouts this offseason, drilling to get the sort of chemistry and timing down that wins championships.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart identified the importance of building a strong support cast around Daniels that could execute on point. “Our limitations aren’t surrounded around JT, they are around the other players within the offense,” Smart said this spring. “That starts with the backs, offensive line, tight ends — and we’ll have some young guys playing tight end — and also at wideout.”

Already, the extra time some players spent with Daniels in California last month with receivers is paying off. The ball rarely hits the ground, per whispers out of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

Some might counter that it's only drill work, but the receivers' ability to get down their timing and spacing is the biggest challenge the passing game faces. Daniels had the offense down to the extent Smart trusts him to fly the jet, so to speak, running a Pro-Style Spread offense featuring Air Raid principles. "The key is his decision-making process," Smart said this sprig. "We know the quarterback position there is probably a decision that has to be made every single play, and he manages that really well, fortunately." There's reason to believe this Georgia offense could be the most prolific of Smart's tenure. Here are three things we're hearing out of the workouts: Jermaine Burton Burton is having a spectacular offseason from all accounts, putting the mild hyperextended knee injury he suffered in spring drills behind him.

Burton, along with Adonai Mitchell, stayed in California with Daniels throughout the duration of the quarterback's vacation time out there. There's no question Burton is the safest bet for a "breakout" player on offense, sure to improve on his numbers from last season (27 catches, 404 yards, 3 TDs) and perhaps even double them. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Rosemy-Jacksaint posted modest numbers last season, making only 4 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in the six games he played before suffering a broken ankle against Florida. Things will be different this season, as Rosemy-Jacksaint is expected to click on the perimeter with his precise route-running and strong hands. Rosemy-Jacksaint wasn't quite yet at 100 percent when the receivers went to California, but the word is he's making the most of the voluntary workouts in Athens. Arian Smith