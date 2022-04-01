JT Daniels next visit pivotal: Can West Virginia pass Missouri, Oregon State?

Daniels, who was 7-0 as the Bulldogs starting quarterbacks while setting school marks for passing efficiency and yards per attempt, also visited Oregon State and Missouri and has both of those schools under consideration.

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is visiting West Virginia the April 9 weekend, the third of his visits since entering the NCAA transfer portal in January.

Part of the attraction to the Mountaineers for Daniels is new West Virginia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell, who Daniels trained and played under at USC in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Trojans’ season-opening game against Fresno State.

Harrell, of course, set records as a quarterback at Texas Tech from 2005-08 under then-coach Mike Leach, throwing for an NCAA-record 134 TD passes and 15,793 yards (second in NCAA history).

More importantly — and relevant to Daniels’ potential recruitment — was Harrell’s offense at USC led the Pac-12 in total yards per game and passing yards per game in 2021.

Daniels ran a Pro Style Spread offense with Air Raid concepts at UGA under Todd Monken — an offense that was later modified to incorporate multiple tight ends and a more mobile quarterback.

More than a dozen schools expressed interest in Daniels’ upon his entrance into the NCAA portal, but the outgoing Bulldogs’ quarterback has narrowed his considerations to programs that take advantage of his skillsets. Daniels, of course, is known for his ability to make reads at the line of scrimmage and distribute the ball accurately at all three levels.

Daniels was 68-of-94 (72.3 percent) passing for 722 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in six games this season. Last season, Daniels was 80-of-119 (67.2 percent) passing for 1,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in four games.