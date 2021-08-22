WATCH: Georgia football Scrimmage 2 highlights reveal personnel hints
Kirby Smart didn’t get too specific about the big plays in Saturday’s scrimmage, whether it was Jermaine Burton catching a deep ball, Brock Bowers reeling in targets of Kendall Milton ripping off runs.
But Smart did allow for his award-winning film crew to release some highlights from within the 120-to-130-snap scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.
Neither has been working in the shadows of injured tight ends Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick, so any work he gets his big with the Sept. 4 opening game fast approaching.
Defensive backs don’t often get much love in the highlight reels, but it was good for UGA fans to see senior Ameer Speed breaking up a pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
A JT Daniels’ throw was cleverly and artistically edited — to include an airplane — with pass catchers Adonai Mitchell and James Cook also highlighted.
There was some hard-nosed run action from Zamir White in the clip, in addition to Kenny McIntosh running into a wall behind a makeshift offensive line.
Backup redshirt freshman running back Kurt Knisely, from Athens Academy and Watkinsville, continues to inspire walk-ons everywhere with his spirited and successful runs.
Broderick Jones and Ryland Goede flashed across the screen as a portion of one of Milton’s runs was shown in the clip.
In another snippet, senior safety William Poole is shown catching McIntosh from behind, likely after McIntosh tried to bounce outside with his initial rush lane stuffed.
