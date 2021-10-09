LIVE BLOG: Kirby Smart shares why Auburn was biggest Georgia rival for him

Kirby Smart teaches his Georgia football team to have the same level of elite preparation for all opponents, and play up to the team standard more so than worrying about the opponent.

But Smart admitted on his coaches’ show that while growing up in Bainbridge, Ga., Auburn captured his attention most as the Bulldogs’ rival.

“For me, it probably was the Georgia-Auburn game because of where I lived,” Smart said, asked on the ‘Bulldogs Live’ Show which UGA rivalry seemed biggest to him in his youth. “I was over there on the Alabama side of state, being in southwest Georgia.

“I went to a couple of Auburn-Georgia games as a high school recruit growing up. it was the closest drive, other than Tallahassee.”

Smart said he thinks he has been in Jordan-Hare Stadium, site of today’s 3:30 p.m. game (TV: CBS), more than any other than Sanford Stadium.

“It seems like I’ve got a lot of memories in that stadium, in the five years I was here (as a player), I think I was there three, and then the nine years at Alabama I was there (five), and I even had one at LSU,” Smart said.

“I think I was there more than any stadium in our conference, other than our home stadium,” he said. “There have been some epic battles with the programs I’ve been fortunate to coach. It seems like every one I’ve coached in there has come down to the wire.”