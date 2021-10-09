LIVE BLOG: Kirby Smart shares why Auburn was biggest Georgia rival for him
Kirby Smart teaches his Georgia football team to have the same level of elite preparation for all opponents, and play up to the team standard more so than worrying about the opponent.
But Smart admitted on his coaches’ show that while growing up in Bainbridge, Ga., Auburn captured his attention most as the Bulldogs’ rival.
“For me, it probably was the Georgia-Auburn game because of where I lived,” Smart said, asked on the ‘Bulldogs Live’ Show which UGA rivalry seemed biggest to him in his youth. “I was over there on the Alabama side of state, being in southwest Georgia.
“I went to a couple of Auburn-Georgia games as a high school recruit growing up. it was the closest drive, other than Tallahassee.”
Smart said he thinks he has been in Jordan-Hare Stadium, site of today’s 3:30 p.m. game (TV: CBS), more than any other than Sanford Stadium.
“It seems like I’ve got a lot of memories in that stadium, in the five years I was here (as a player), I think I was there three, and then the nine years at Alabama I was there (five), and I even had one at LSU,” Smart said.
“I think I was there more than any stadium in our conference, other than our home stadium,” he said. “There have been some epic battles with the programs I’ve been fortunate to coach. It seems like every one I’ve coached in there has come down to the wire.”
Smart also seemed to have a bit of a personal rivalry with former Tigers’ coach Gus Malzahn.
It stemmed back to when Malzahn was the offensive coordinator at Auburn before taking over as head coach, and Smart was the defensive coordinator at Alabama before becoming UGA’s head coach.
Smart made it clear earlier this week he has no animosity toward new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.
It is well documented Smart is friends with Tigers’ offensive coordinator Mike Bobo — his former college roommate at UGA — and former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason.
There were reports that Smart tried to hire Bobo two years ago after the current Auburn offensive coordinator left his post as Colorado State’s head coach.
Instead, Bobo went to work for South Carolina under Will Muschamp — who currently serves as Georgia’s special teams coach.
Mason, meanwhile, once famously said that Smart is “like a brother” to him.
To me, he’s like a brother,” Mason said at SEC Media Days in 2019. “You meet people sometimes and you realize, man, that you got a lot in common, some of the goals. You see football the same way. You see life the same way.”
Georgia Team captains for Auburn
:Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Warren Ericson
FIRST QUARTER Scoring
