Georgia title hopes approach 50 percent, Paul Finebaum tags Florida ‘most interesting’ opponent

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs aren’t looking past Kentucky, but plenty of others are. The AllState Playoff Predictor puts Georgia’s chances at winning the national championship at 46 percent at the halfway point of the regular season.

To Finebaum’s point, the ESPN FPI projects the Bulldogs a heavy favorite in the remaining regular-season games: • Kentucky 95 percent chance to win • vs. Florida 81 percent • Missouri 98 percent • At Tennessee 88 percent • Charleston Southern more than 99 percent

• At Georgia Tech 94 percent The Wildcats, meanwhile, have provided a worthy challenge for the Bulldogs. Georgia won 14-3 last season in Lexington, but it was a struggle, and a handful of Georgia players left injured. The year before, on a cold, rainy night in Sanford Stadium, the Bulldogs and Wildcats played to a scoreless stalemate through the first half before Georgia got on track for a 21-0 win. Then, 2018 in Lexington, the Bulldogs beat a No. 11-ranked Kentucky team 34-17 in a game that decided the SEC East Division. ESPN College Football Playoff analyst Heather Dinich likes the momentum the Wildcats bring into the contest, but not enough to pick the upset.

“Kentucky has the momentum, they have the magic, but they are also banged up on defense, particularly up front,” Dinich said. “I don’t think they (Georgia) have a tough task ahead of them that they can’t win. “I think their most difficult games are behind them, and when you look at Georgia’s defense, which has only allowed two touchdowns this season They’re the most complete team we’ve seen. “It’s not just the defense, they have outscored opponents by 206 points, so I’m sticking with the Dawgs, no one is going to beat them.”

