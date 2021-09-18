College Hall of Famer David Pollack wants Stetson Bennett at quarterback against South Carolina

“He’s a 4.5 guy,” Pollack said, referring to Bennett’s speed in the 40-yard dash. “So, I think I’m still going to give this kid some reps, man.”

ATHENS — Georgia legend David Pollack wants to see more of Bulldogs’ fifth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett regardless of JT Daniels’ health.

Kirby Smart has not disclosed who the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs will start at quarterback in the 7 p.m. game against South Carolina on Saturday night in Sanford Stadium.

“The biggest question is how does he practice,” Smart said, asked about Daniels’ status. “It’s not about whether (how important it is that) he plays.

“Is he healthy to go out there and be 100 percent in practice so he has an opportunity to be as effective as he can? That’s a big rehab question.”

Pollack said Smart should play both Daniels and Bennett, provided Daniels has overcome the strained oblique that sidelined him last Saturday.

“I’d give both of them reps, but Stetson Bennett… he’s proved to me that I can win with him,” Pollack said. “The Florida game, last year before Georgia lost, they were up 14-0 before he got hurt.”

Bennett was 3-2 as the Bulldogs’ starter last season, beating Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky, with losses to Alabama and the Gators after suffering a strained AC joint.