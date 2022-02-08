CFP Champion Georgia projects program NFL draft records, 4 first-round grades

ATHENS — Georgia’s national championship football team enjoyed a breakthrough season and appears on the verge of breaking more school records at the NFL draft. The 2021 Bulldogs, with 15 players holding draftable grades, figure to break the school mark set last season of nine selected in one draft.

RELATED: Georgia football stock report: Bulldogs’ stock soars in Mobile at Senior Bowl And, if all 15 (listed below) were to get drafted, it would break the record of 14 selected in one draft from a team set by LSU in 2020. Georgia is also in the position to break its school mark for most first-round draft picks in one class. ESPN analyst Todd McShay has four Georgia players ranked among his top 32, with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt surging into first-round projections after his dominant practices at the Senior Bowl in Mobile. RELATED: Dominant Devonte Wyatt cashes in on Senior Bowl opportunity

Per McShay’s recent player ratings on ESPN’s pay-site platform, the Bulldogs couldl have four first-round picks: No. 6 LB Nakobe Dean McShay: “Dean is an off-ball linebacker who has good speed, suddenness, range and instincts. He can match up with running backs in coverage, but he also can go sideline to sideline in run defense.” No. 14 DE Travon Walker McShay: “Walker is a hybrid defender who plays off the edge and on the interior defensive line. He tends to be a little late off the snap as a pass-rusher and needs to diagnose a little quicker, but he has the strength to walk blockers back.” No. 21 DT Jordan Davis McShay: “He has power and will bull-rush blockers back into their quarterback. But he is more of a disrupter than a finisher -- he had just 2.0 sacks in 15 games -- and lacks first-step quickness and redirect ability.” No. 23 DT Devonte Wyatt McShay: “Wyatt does an excellent job tying his feet and hands together. He shows great upper-body strength, but as he’s working on blockers, his feet are always moving. Another big Senior Bowl performer.” Receiver George Pickens, and cornerback Derion Kendrick are other Georgia football players who have been projected as potential first-round picks, but Kendrick said he didn’t have the best Senior Bowl practices, and Pickens’ draft stock will be dependent on his NFL combine workout.

Georgia football players with NFL draftable grades LB Nakobe Dean DE Travon Walker DT Jordan Davis DT Devonte Wyatt WR George Pickens

CB Derion Kendrick RB James Cook SS Lewis Cine OG Justin Shaffer OG Jamaree Salyer LB Channing Tindall

LB Quay Walker RB Zamir White TE John FitzPatrick P Jake Camarda

