Georgia football Senior Bowl stock report: Championship Bulldogs soar in Mobile

Georgia football remains a topic of conversation nearly a month after the Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18 in the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 15 players who figure to be heading back to Indianapolis in the beginning of March for the NFL combine are a big reason why. Coach Kirby Smart, fresh off producing a school-record NFL draft class of nine players last year, is on the verge of another record-breaking class of NFL draft selections.

The Bulldogs were that good, particularly on defense as that unit carried the Georgia offense throughout the season, including in the title game when UGA didn’t score its first TD until the end of the third quarter. The Bulldogs figure to have three certain first-round picks: Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis, Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and defensive end Travon Walker. But there are three others who have received first-round projects at some point in the postseason, including the fastest rising player among defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl last week. Stock Soaring

Devonte Wyatt: The Bulldogs’ defensive tackle showed explosive off the line and an array of moves in the Senior Bowl practices, leaving most everyone raving about his performance. Wyatt could be a first-round pick. WATCH: Dominant Devonte Wyatt brings energy and standout play to Senior Bowl Georgia football: Five Bulldogs’ players took part in the Senior Bowl game on Saturday, and six practiced during the week, as Wyatt withdrew Thursday with a reported ankle sprain. But the attention the UGA players received was intense, and that will carry over into the NFL combine and draft.