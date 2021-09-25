5 questions with Vanderbilt beat writer Aria Gerson: Potential at skill positions

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) have been “hot and cold” running the football according to Smart, while the pass game has produced an interception in each game entering into today’s noon clash against the Commodores.

I think the offensive skill position players have a ton of potential. Wide receivers Cam Johnson, Will Sheppard and Chris Pierce are really talented. Vanderbilt took a big blow with a season-ending injury to running back Re’Mahn Davis, but his replacement, Rocko Griffin, had two 30+ yard runs against Stanford. And quarterback Ken Seals broke a number of program freshman passing records last year. They haven’t been very consistent so far, but they’ve shown potential if they can put it together.

The Commodores are also strong at kicker and punter. Joseph Bulovas and Harrison Smith have largely looked good in the early going.

What is Coach Clark Lea’s biggest concern about his team?

Vanderbilt has a talent gap with the rest of the SEC, but that isn’t something that’s really fixable this year. With the current group, Lea’s big focuses have been more consistent play and then simply just not beating themselves. The first two games were rife with false starts and other avoidable offensive line penalties. While they cleaned that up against Stanford, there were some special teams issues with penalties and missed tackles on returns. Vanderbilt needs to play clean and consistent football to beat SEC opponents, so Lea has really focused on ironing out those issues.

What would be the recipe for a Vanderbilt upset over Georgia?

I’ll preface this by saying I don’t think a Vanderbilt upset is at all likely, but if it were to happen, it would have to start with all three units playing well for a full game. The offense, defense and special teams have all shown flashes but haven’t quite put it all together at the same time. That would have to happen to beat Georgia: Seals finding Pierce downfield and Johnson on slants, Griffin barreling through defenders in the run game, special teams avoiding mistakes, the defense starting well instead of waiting for halftime adjustments. Then, they would still need some help. One or more defensive or special teams touchdowns – Vanderbilt hasn’t generated many turnovers this year, so they’d need to get lucky there – would help, as would maybe a couple successful trick plays that catch Georgia off guard.

How do you see this game playing out?

I don’t think this game will be remotely close. Vanderbilt will struggle to score on Georgia’s defense, and Georgia is just such a more talented team all the way around that even if the Commodores play well they’ll need a lot of luck to keep it close.