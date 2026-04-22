Spring practice has come to a close for the Georgia football program, as the Bulldogs concluded their 15 spring practices with G-Day.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart came away pleased with what his team showed on Saturday.

With 15 practices in the books, Smart has a better idea of where his team sits.

Smart had some strong words for the wide receiver position, which ESPN’s Mark Schlabach circled as Georgia’s weakness coming out of spring practice.

“If we want to be explosive and do what we want to do next year, we got to play well at that position,” Smart said. “And I’m very pleased with the progress of that group. But they got to grow up with mental toughness and physical toughness. And then they got to actually go show it. Because it’s different doing it and talking about it.”

Georgia’s tight ends and running backs both had strong days on Saturday, easing some of the worry about the wide receiver room. London Humphreys is the only returning wide receiver who caught more than 15 passes for Georgia last season. He did not play in the spring game due to an unspecified injury.

Newcomer Isiah Canion had just 1 catch for 9 yards, while Talyn Taylor’s lone reception went for 32 yards.

“No one will be missed more than Zachariah Branch, who had 81 catches for 811 yards with six scores,” Schlabach said. “Returning players London Humphreys and Sacovie White-Helton are going to have to step up, along with young receivers Talyn Taylor, Thomas Blackshear and CJ Wiley. Georgia did add Isiah Canion, a big target who caught 33 passes for 480 yards with four scores at rival Georgia Tech last season.”

As for a strength, Schlabach singled out Georgia’s linebacker groups. The Bulldogs have to replace CJ Allen and saw Auburn transfer Amaris Williams suffer an ACL injury that will knock him out for the foreseeable future.

Even with those losses, Georgia is still brimming with talent at inside linebacker and outside linebacker.

Couple it with a Georgia defensive line that looked outright dominant at times on Saturday and you have all the makings of a defensive front that can be elite on Saturday.

Georgia had just 20 sacks last season, the fewest in Smart’s tenure. The Bulldogs certainly seem to have the talent to greatly increase that number.

“We’ve had some guys really grow, get better,” Smart said. “We’re going to have to get some help from our youth, too. But, you know, the pass rush is something that’s done as a group, not as one person. Chris Cole stepped it up a lot this spring. Some of the young guys have helped out, and we’ve gotten better push in the middle of the pocket. You know, E.G.’s [Elijah Griffin is] not the same player he was last year. He’s giving us some push. I mean, it’s something you always want to get better at. But I’m very pleased with where we are.”

In ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, Schlabach has Georgia as the No. 3 overall team. There’s a lot to like about the 2026 Georgia Bulldogs.

Yet Smart knows his team has to improve, especially if it is to win a national championship. Saturday was a step in the right direction, but it can’t be the last positive one if Georgia is to achieve its goals.

“Got a lot of youth in this team that continue to grow up, and we’re going to have some guys be able to help us next year,” Smart said. “Excited for the next step. The next step for us is to continue two weeks of weight-lifting. We’ve got football school, which we do and take guys back through the install and then we’ll crank up in June.”