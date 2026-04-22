CJ Allen is a linebacker from the University of Georgia who is hoping to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Allen was a three-year starter at Georgia and enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top linebacker prospects available. Georgia has had a strong run of linebackers in recent years and Allen is the next product off the assembly line.

CJ Allen measurables to know for 2026 NFL Draft

6-foot-1

230 pounds

31 1/2-inch arms

10 1/8-inch hands

4.47 40-yard dash

CJ Allen stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

First Team All-American in 2025

Butkus Award Finalist in 2025

Georgia team captain in 2025

205 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception

Appeared in 41 career games, making 30 starts. Missed one game in 2025 due to a knee injury. Had meniscus surgery in November yet missed only one game.

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about CJ Allen

“CJ had to grow up fast. CJ was one of those guys that got thrown out there. I can remember starting the home game against Ole Miss at night, and they were playing fast. He got confused a couple times. He had some nervous energy, but he played really well for us. He did everything we asked, and he’s a great leader. He’s going to be a really good NFL player for somebody. He’s talented. He can run. He can lead. He’s conscientious about his work. He’s basically been a consummate pro the whole time he’s been here. He takes notes. He listens. He’s a pleaser. He wants to please his coaches, and that usually adapts well in the NFL.”

What CJ Allen brings to the table for an NFL team

Allen is an experienced player who made an impact starting his freshman season at the University of Georgia. He started in all three seasons, improving in each year.

It culminated in his junior season, where Allen had standout performances against Auburn and Florida.

Allen did suffer a knee injury in Georgia’s November win over Texas. He would miss just one game, returning two weeks later against Georgia Tech. Allen was not the same impactful player after his injury, though he still led Georgia to an SEC championship win over Alabama.

Allen did not test at the NFL combine and performed only drills at Georgia’s pro day due to the knee injury. That has led to Allen’s stock slipping a bit. He had been viewed as a first-round draft pick when he declared for the NFL draft in January, but is not consistently going in the second round in most mock drafts.

The New York Jets at pick No. 33 and the Tennessee Titans at pick No. 35 are possible landing spots for the talented Georgia linebacker.

What to know about CJ Allen ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft