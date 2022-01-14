Georgia football fan-favorite Zamir White declares for 2022 NFL Draft

White led Georgia with 13 carries and 84 yards against the Crimson Tide, including the first touchdown in the game which gave the Bulldogs a 13-9 lead at the end of the third quarter.

ATHENS — Georgia tailback Zamir White has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on the heels of helping to lift the Bulldogs over Alabama in the CFP Championship Game by a 33-18 count last Monday.

The 6-0, 215-pounder from Laurinburg, N.C., known affectionally as “Zeus,” led UGA in rushing each of the past two seasons.

White overcame ACL injuries to both knees en route to his celebrated Georgia career, which he capped in 2021 with 160 carries for 856 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

The popular team captain scored another touchdown by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 win over Arkansas.

White finishes his collegiate career ranked 15th on the school’s all-time rushing list with 2,043 yards.

Georgia tailback James Cook announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this week.

Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are the Bulldogs’ leading returning rushers.